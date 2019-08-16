“This World is But a Canvas to Our Imagination”: CareRite Centers Boasts Nationally-Acclaimed Art for Life Program

Art for Life Resident Winner on Long Island, New York Art for Life Intergenerational Class Art for Life Resident & Patient Display in New Jersey

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CareRite Centers network has again shared their signature Art for Life program, across communities in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. The annual event allows long term care skilled nursing residents and subacute recovering patients to showcase their artistic talents with the community at-large. This year’s theme centered on the concept of imagination in creative arts through the tagline, “This world is but a canvas to our Imagination.”Patients, employees, and family members within the CareRite Centers network join together in therapeutic recreation exercises to build, create, and define their unique skills. Each year, all CareRite Art for Life programs feature a community class and reception, offering all participants an opportunity to present their beautiful works of imagination and creativity. This year’s winning submissions from each CareRite Center will be included in the company’s national 2020 network calendar!The CareRite Centers network is also a strong supporter of intergenerational programming within the community. Many local schools and community youth organizations were invited to partner with residents and patients through the Art for Life program. Among the vast opportunities to share creative thinking skills, the program allows youth in the community to bond with those many years their senior.“The Art for Life program here at CareRite is an important, valued annual honor. We pride ourselves on allowing individuals to express what makes them who they are, as displayed through incredible pieces of self-pride,” shared Bonnie Nogin, Director of Community Affairs for CareRite Centers. “As an added bonus, residents and patients engage with those around them, and the synchrony between the youth in our community and the wisdom that our seniors have to offer is an unparalleled experience to witness.”Therapeutic recreational programming is a vital link to the coined experience of #TheCareRiteDifference. Integrative therapy modalities are offered throughout the CareRite network in the form of art and music therapy, Urban Zen, and much more.The mission of CareRite Centers is to foster and provide unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for our communities’ Rehabilitation and Nursing needs, in a soothing, tranquil and state-of-the-art environment.For more information on the Art for Life program or a VIP media interview, please contact Ashley Romano, Vice President of Branding and Experience.



