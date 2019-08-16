U.S. Governor of the State of Mississippi Builds Trade Links with Ghana

The Governor of the State of Mississippi, Phil Bryant, traveled to Accra from August 14 – 16, 2019. Governor Bryant traveled to Ghana to expand and promote trade and investment opportunities between Mississippi and Ghana. While in Accra, he met with Government of Ghana officials, private sector representatives, local entrepreneurs, members of business associations, and scientific research stations.

Governor Bryant visited the Tema Port to observe the Ghanaian government’s investment in the port area and identify potential partnership opportunities between Mississippi and Ghana in port development. The Governor also visited Strategic Security Systems Limited, a solar panel assembly plant in Kpone in the Greater Accra Region, where he saw first-hand the positive effects of U.S. Government engagement in facilitating bilateral trade and investment ties under through the Power Africa program and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency. He met with the Minister of Trade and Industry to learn about Ghana’s priorities to strengthen trade facilitation, and to identify investment opportunities for the State of Mississippi. Lastly, the Governor met with officials from the Ministry of Health to discuss private sector investments in public health that could be forged between Mississippi and Ghana. Governor Bryant was impressed with Ghana’s vibrant private sector and investment potential.

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Christopher J. Lamora said: “We are honored that Governor Bryant met with Ghanaian businesses, government officials, and researchers, and that his delegation is exploring deepening the trade relationship between the State of Mississippi and Ghana. Governor Bryant’s visit underscores Mississippi’s key priority to promote entrepreneurship, private sector growth, and trade relations with Africa.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.