360 Energy Solutions Appears on the Inc. 5000, For the 2nd Time, Ranking No. 972 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 437%

Antonio (Tony) Noa, CEO

360 Energy Solutions is No. 972 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

Our hard work and the dedication of our team, our focus on delivering mission critical power solutions and engineering is helping us scale rapidly” — Antonio (Tony) Noa, CEO

MIAMI, FL, USA, August 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. magazine today revealed that 8(a) certified, Hispanic-Owned Government Contractor 360 Energy Solutions is No. 972 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.“Our hard work and dedication of our team, our focus on delivering mission critical power solutions and engineering is helping us scale rapidly,” said 360 Energy Solutions founder, president and chief executive officer Antonio (Tony) Noa . Adding, “The future is bright. We’re excited to continue to grow with our mission to be the leading Hispanic-owned global provider of power generator services, electrical and engineering services and custom-built integrated power solutions for the Federal Government, utilities, and large private sector.”Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 “The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.About 360 Energy Solutions:Federal Agencies such as the USDA, the US Navy, Coast Guard, and large private sector companies call on 360 Energy Solutions for their mission critical power systems, generator maintenance, and service needs because of our Guaranteed 24x7 response, and because our dispatch techs are certified and equipped with critical parts and tools. 360 Energy Solutions offers generator rentals for all your power needs with our large fleet of 20KW to 2000KW diesel. For more information, please visit: www.360energysolutions.net About Rafael Marrero & Company:Rafael Marrero & Company helps other Veteran-Owned, Minority, Women, and Small Businesses break into the $500 Billion federal market. Rafael Marrero & Company is full-service provider of federal contractor registration, SBA federal certifications, market research, procurement readiness training, marketing, proposal writing, and GSA schedule services. The firm is licensed, insured and holds accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with an A+ Rating. Rafael Marrero & Company, the premiere business-to-government (B2G) management consulting firm is ranked as one of America’s fastest growing privately owned companies, Supplier of the Year, Top Government Services Providers, Best 50 Workplaces in America, and Inc. 500 Honorees. Learn more: www.rafaelmarrero.com

360 Energy Corporate Presentation



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.