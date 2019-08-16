ARM & HAMMER to Give Away $100,000 to Deserving Coaches Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- EWING, N.J., Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconic American brand, ARM & HAMMER™, in partnership with Meredith Corporation’s PEOPLE, announced today a new campaign and giveaway, “Thank You, Coach $100,000 Giveaway.” This sweepstakes encourages people to nominate coaches who go above and beyond to inspire and empower their team members. The campaign consists of several editorial features in PEOPLE beginning with the August 26, 2019 issue on newsstands nationwide Friday, August 16. It will drive to additional stories about hero coaches who are helping to empower others, as well as an adjacent advertorial featuring the story of the inspirational Coach Sam Stukes from El Paso, TX and her youth program Bonafide Basketball. This 7-week long campaign will also be supported by short-form and long-form videos, and ads will roll out over the ARM & HAMMER website and social channels, as well as, in print.



ARM & HAMMER will award $5,000 to 20 coaches across the country who empower their teams and communities. People can nominate stand-out coaches online at www.armandhammer.com/thankyoucoach , on Instagram, or by mail before September 30th. Qualified winners will be selected in a drawing in mid-October. ARM & HAMMER is encouraging fans to “get their flex on” and post a photo of themselves, their coach, or their team.

“Thank You, Coach” is an extension of the “More Power to You” campaign launched earlier this year, and is all about people showing their “flex” by tackling challenges head-on. “We are inspired by all the hardworking coaches who go out of their way to empower their teams. ARM & HAMMER is excited to launch this campaign and give back to those who do so much for their community,” said Cindy Manzo, Senior Manager Shopper Marketing & Partnerships of Church & Dwight. “ARM & HAMMER products are designed to help smart, hardworking people tackle more in their everyday life, and we can’t wait to see people’s nominations for their coach. We hope these stories inspire everyone who sees them.”

This effort was led by The VIA Agency, creative advertising and digital agency of record for ARM & HAMMER and Wavemaker, global media, content and technology agency of record for the ARM & HAMMER brand.

“We love this next iteration of “More Power to You,” said Ian Dunn, Creative Director from The VIA Agency. “It really encapsulates the brand and how we want people to interact with it, and we’re having a lot of fun coming up with new ways to inspire consumers to show their ‘flex.’ Coach Sam’s story is a great example, and we are thrilled to share it with the world while honoring others like her.”

“This program created an opportunity for us to bring together the power of PEOPLE’s iconic ‘Heroes Among Us’ editorial feature and the power of ARM & HAMMER as an enabler of Heroes. Allowing the brand to amplify it’s focus on its consumer, ARM & HAMMER is empowering buyers through an authentic platform focused on elevating the people in our lives that can have great impact.” said Jane Barasch, Executive Director, Client Leadership, Wavemaker US.

The campaign videos can be found here: www.armandhammer.com/thankyoucoach

For more than 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda's familiar orange box has been a trusted fixture in both the refrigerator and home. The brand was founded in 1846 when Dr. Austin Church and John Dwight began to produce and sell sodium bicarbonate under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. Today, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc. manufactures a variety of cleaning, freshening and deodorizing products for the home, family, pets, and body under the iconic ARM & HAMMER™ brand name.



Helping clients grow through creativity since 1993, The VIA Agency is a full-service advertising and marketing agency located at the historic Baxter Library in Portland, Maine.

Wavemaker is a new kind of global agency delivering transformative solutions through media, content and technology for some of the world's biggest brands. We have an unrivalled collection of purchase journey data, over 500,000 journeys across 40 markets and 80 categories, and deploy our purchase journey expertise to spot opportunities and problems at every stage of the customer cycle and turn both into growth. Our 8,600 Wavemakers in 90 countries are diverse, integrated and leading-edge, from trading specialists to data scientists, ecommerce experts to award-winning content creators.

