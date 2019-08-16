The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TEVA, GTT, GVA and EVH

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA)

Class Period: on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Teva American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) between August 4, 2017 and May 10, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 23, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) contrary to its public denials, Teva had in fact engaged in a vast, industry-wide price-fixing scheme and other collusive misconduct since at least 2012; (ii) Teva was not only a participant, but the company at the heart of the anticompetitive scheme; and (iii) several Teva employees had such deep involvement in the scheme that they would ultimately be named personally as defendants in a sweeping civil enforcement action filed by the AGs of virtually every state in the nation.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT)

Class Period: February 26, 2018 to July 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, GTT Communications, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) following GTT's acquisition of Interoute Communications Holdings S.A., there were delays in migrating Interoute’s legacy systems and processes into GTT’s client management database system; (2) Interoute had made a strategic priority shift to sell cloud services that was a higher percentage of Interoute’s sales in the two years leading up to the acquisition; (3) a material percentage of the Interoute sales representatives were not productive at selling GTT’s core cloud networking services; (4) GTT was unable to yield as many Interoute salespeople because Interoute had hired many sales people focused on cloud services and allowed underperforming sales representatives to remain at Interoute; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA)

Class Period: October 26, 2018 to August 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Granite Construction Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had assumed certain risks in connection with its heavy civil joint venture projects bid between 2012 and 2014; (2) there was an “untenable” imbalance of risk sharing between the Company and the joint venture project owners; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional project costs for its joint venture projects; (4) the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional costs in connection with certain project disputes; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH)

Class Period: March 3, 2017 to May 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Evolent Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Evolent's partnership model was not aligned with its partners, as it was designed to parasitically increase its own revenue by extracting enormous administrative and management fees at the expense of its partners such as Passport Health Plan ("Passport"); (2) Passport was struggling financially, particularly after Kentucky cut its reimbursement rates, and the partnership between Evolent and Passport was becoming increasingly unsustainable; (3) Evolent was draining Passport of functions, employees, and money to such an extent that Passport was left on the verge of insolvency; (4) for several months, Passport was conducting a bidding process to sell itself to a financial buyer to prevent liquidation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

