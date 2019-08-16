SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PVTL FRED EGBN MNK: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 19, 2019

Class Period: investors who purchased common stock pursuant or traceable to the April 2018 initial public offering and/or Pivotal securities between April 24, 2018 and June 4, 2019.

Get additional information about PVTL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pivotal-software-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQGS: FRED)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2019

Class Period: December 20, 2016 and June 28, 2017

Get additional information about FRED: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/freds-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQCM: EGBN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Class Period: March 2, 2015 and July 17, 2019

Get additional information about EGBN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/eagle-bancorp-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2019

Class Period: February 28, 2018 and July 16, 2019

Get additional information about MNK: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/mallinckrodt-public-limited-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.