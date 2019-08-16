There were 537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,872 in the last 365 days.

Life Science, Health & Wellness Report 2019: Twelve Groundbreaking Drug Discovery and Genetic Platforms

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science, Health & Wellness TechVision Opportunity Engine" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Life Science, Health & Wellness TOE depicts the current landscape and the new life sciences trends across twelve groundbreaking drug discovery and genetic platforms. Each and every platform is accurately profiled covering the most cutting-edge technologies energizing the pharmaceutical landscape.

The Life Science, Health & Wellness TOE will feature disruptive technology advances in the global life sciences industry. The technologies and innovations profiled will encompass developments across genetic engineering, drug discovery and development, biomarkers, tissue engineering, synthetic biology, microbiome, disease management, as well as health and wellness among several other platforms.

This monthly TOE highlights 26 innovations that covers developments in a myriad of areas including genetic engineering, regenerative medicine, drug discovery and development, nanomedicine, nutrition, cosmetic procedures, pain and disease management and therapies, drug delivery, personalized medicine, and smart healthcare.

