INFINITI Announces Name of Upcoming Luxury Sport Utility Coupe at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

/EIN News/ -- PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI today announced that a new luxury sport utility coupe will soon join its line of luxury vehicles. The new addition will carry the name QX55.

The company also released an image of the brushstroke of the INFINITI QX55 showing a roofline inspired by its iconic first-generation FX performance crossover.

“The INFINITI QX55 is a stunning new SUV coupe in the heart of one of the industry’s fastest growing segments, globally,” said Mike Colleran INFINITI Motor Company Deputy Chairman. “Customers will appreciate the distinctive design of the QX55 which features a sporty coupe-like roofline. We know customers and retailers are eagerly looking forward to the QX55 which will be available next year.”

The INFINITI QX55 will arrive at retailers in the summer of 2020.

About INFINITI:

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd., with representation in markets around the world, will electrify its portfolio in the next three years. The INFINITI brand, launched in 1989, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Shanghai. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and innovative driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault F1 Team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

More information about INFINITI and its industry leading technologies can be found at www.INFINITI.com . You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube .

Media contacts:

Kyle Bazemore

Director, INFINITI Americas Corporate Communications

(615) 739-8404

kyle.bazemore@infiniti.com

Aileen Clarke

Manager, INFINITI Communications

(949) 359-1112

aileen.clarke@infiniti.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a27e1fb-e325-4cb3-bce6-3b4fb8501ecd

INFINITI QX55 brushstroke INFINITI announced that a new luxury sport utility coupe will soon join its line of luxury vehicles. The new addition will carry the name QX55 and features a roofline inspired by INFINITI’s iconic first-generation FX performance crossover



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.