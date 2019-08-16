Medical Cannabis Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Medical Cannabis -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Cannabis Industry

Description

Medicinal cannabis are also known as Medical marijuana, which area used either to treat disease or to improve their symptoms. The two cannabinoids - delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) are used in treatment of certain disease or health conditions such as pain, blood pressure, memory, concentration, appetite, sensory stimulus, muscular problems, and seizures.

The various economies are involved in the activities to legalize the export of medicinal cannabis product, which in turn is expected to fuel growth of the medical cannabis market.

The global Medical Cannabis market is valued at 3520 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 20200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Medical Cannabis market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Starting from the basic information of the report includes the industry through an overview of the market profile. The information portrays about key manufacturing technology and applications that describe the growth of the Medical Cannabis market. On the basis of such information, the market has been segmented into various segments, which also displays the maximum market share during the forecast period by 2025. Apart from this, the information about the Medical Cannabis market is provided based on its highly competitive partners, key players, and their market revenue in the years. This includes numbers of global, regional, and country-specific players who are making the Medical Cannabis market highly fragmented. The focus is also on the sales of products, product revenues, as well as product categories, which is gaining the maximum traction. In this way, the report suggests about the effectiveness of the Medical Cannabis market with its growth during the 2025 forecast period. The other attributes of the market are also analyzed extensively across a broad array of developments, which creates a solid hold of the market for the forthcoming. The study of the market has been taken place during 2019, the base year and the forecast period stretches till 2025.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4178095-global-medical-cannabis-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Key Players

The report covers the list of major companies as well as the emerging players operating in the Medical Cannabis market. This signifies the ongoing trends of the market in the manufacturing landscape, and therefore, the market is meticulously analyzed over its competitive scenario (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.) on a global level.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

BOL Pharma

Tilray

Medreleaf Corporation

Aurora Cannabis, Inc

Canopy Growth Corporation

Insys Therapeutics, Inc

Aphria, Inc

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited

GW Pharmaceuticals, plc

Medical Marijuana Inc

Market size by Product

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Market size by End User

Pain

Arthritis

Neurological Disease (Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Neurological Applications)

Others

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4178095-global-medical-cannabis-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Regional Description

The report of the Medical Cannabis market provides competitive strategies over various regions on a global note, where key players tend to maximize profits through partnerships into several regions. The regional report of the Medical Cannabis market aims at assessing the market size and future growth potential across the mentioned regions. The report makers cover the regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa with the prediction of future market expansion. The study of the Medical Cannabis market is done broadly following all these regions to embrace outlook, latest trends, and prospects in the given review period of 2019-2025.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4178095

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.