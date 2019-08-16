Streetwise Reports Examines Small-Cap Using AI That Aims to Become the 'Uber of Recruiting'

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a tight job market, employers can struggle to find qualified talent. Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT:OTCQB) helps employers overcome this hurdle through a cloud-based technology platform for professional hiring that connects employers to its wide network of independent recruiters. The company reported in July that more than 10,000 recruiters have joined the platform, in specialties that include information technology, sales, engineering, healthcare and human resources.



Recruiter.com's platform brings together employers, recruiters and job seekers. Its LinkedIn group features more than 800,000 members, placing it in the top ten groups on LinkedIn out of millions of groups.

Recruiter.com already has many Fortune 500 clients. By posting positions, employers gain access to the large network of recruiters at no cost to the company until a person is hired.

For independent recruiters, Recruiter.com offers access to hundreds of fee-based jobs. In addition, recruiters themselves can post hard-to-fill jobs and receive candidate submissions from the recruiter network.

Recruiter.com has partnered with several companies to offer artificial intelligence (AI) tools. In May, the company inked an agreement with Genesys Talent to use its MatchList technology to "accelerate recruiting efforts and support its network of independent recruiters."

That development was followed in June with an agreement with Pocket Recruiter, which has an AI-based tool that "drastically reduces the time it takes to screen, source and evaluate candidates."

