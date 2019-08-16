Crestline Hotels & Resorts to Manage the Residence Inn Tampa North/I-75 Fletcher

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”), announced today it has been appointed to manage of the 78-suite Residence Inn Tampa North/I-75 Fletcher in Tampa, FL. The recently renovated hotel is located in a serene setting in close proximity to the University of South Florida and provides easy access to Florida Hospital Center and the Moffitt Cancer Center. It is also convenient to area attractions including Busch Gardens, Adventure Island, and the Museum of Science and Industry.



“The Residence Inn Tampa North is ideally situated for business, leisure, and medical travelers. It offers the comfort of extended stay accommodations which are perfect for both families and long-term guests,” said James Carroll, President and CEO of Crestline. “This is our tenth hotel in Florida as Crestline manages a diverse portfolio of properties throughout the state,” added Carroll.

The Residence Inn Tampa North/I-75-Fletcher offers studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, large desk workstations, and free high-speed Internet. Guests may enjoy a daily complimentary hot breakfast buffet and evening socials Monday through Wednesday with beverages and light fare. For relaxation there is a heated outdoor pool and spa, 24-hour access to the fitness center, and an outdoor Sport Court.

The hotel is located at 13420 North Telecom Parkway, Tampa, FL, 33637. It is approximately a 30-minute drive from Tampa International Airport (TPA) and is easily accessed from I-75. The hotel is pet friendly (with a $150 pet fee) and onsite parking is complimentary. For more information and reservations visit www.marriott.com or 813-972-4400.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 117 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with over 17,000 rooms in 27 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact: Gayle MacIntyre Global Ink Communications gaylemacintyre@bellsouth.net 404.643.8222



