$4.38 Bn Maleic Anhydride Market - Global Forecast to 2025

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maleic Anhydride Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (1,4-BDO, UPR, Additives, Copolymers), By Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Central & South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global maleic anhydride market size is projected to reach USD 4.38 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 6.7%



Maleic anhydride is used to manufacture 1,4-Butanediol (BDO), which has a high demand from the textile industry and the manufacturers of Tetrahydrofuran (THF) and Polyurethane (PU). 1,4-BDO is an organic compound used as an industrial solvent & cleaner and glue remover.



It is a key raw material for manufacturing spandex via producing polytetramethylene ether glycol. 1,4-BDO has majorly replaced rubber in most textile applications, such as foundation garments, girdles, suspenders, waistbands, hosiery, and socks. One of its major products, spandex, is widely used for manufacturing stretchable clothing as it is flexible and durable. Increasing demand for fibers with memory' and high-quality blends that offer suppleness and comfort to leather products has driven the demand for 1,4-BDO.



The European market is expected to witness a steady growth owing to rising demand in end-use industries and innovation in the lubricant sector. The thriving marine activities in the region are expected to boost demand for marine lubricants. Growing construction sector in Eastern Europe will further augment the demand for maleic anhydride.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) application segment accounted for over 50% of the overall share in 2018 owing to increasing application scope in construction and automotive industries

Rising THF and spandex demand for sports apparels is anticipated to fuel the BDO segment over the forecast period

Increasing number of global sport events, such as Olympics and FIFA World Cup, is expected to have a positive impact on the segment growth

Central & South America is emerging as a significant market. Growing demand, sufficient availability of raw material, and increasing economic status have led major European companies to shift their manufacturing bases to this region

Major companies in the maleic anhydride market include Bartek Ingredients, Baotie Hebei, Thirumalai Chemicals Limited, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC, BASF, and Mitsubishi Chemicals

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Petrochemicals Market Outlook

3.1.2. Global Alpha Olefin Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.3.2.1. Technology Trends

3.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3.4. Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis

3.3.5. Price Trend Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.4.1. Product Classification Codes

3.4.2. Standard & Compliances

3.4.3. Safety

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.6. Trade Analysis

3.6.1. Trade Balance Assessment, by country/region

3.6.2. Net Importers, key Country Analysis (USD Million)

3.6.3. Net Exporters, Key Country Analysis (USD Million)

3.7. Business Environment Analysis:

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Maleic Anhydride Application Outlook

4.1 Global maleic anhydride market share by application, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Unsaturated polyester resin (UPR)

4.2.1 Global maleic anhydride market estimates and forecast in UPR, 2014 - 2025

4.3 1,4- butanediol (BDO)

4.4 Additives

4.5 Copolymers

4.6 Others



Chapter 5 Maleic Anhydride Regional Outlook



Chapter 6 Maleic Anhydride: Competitive Analysis

6.1 Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

6.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

6.3.2. Key customers

6.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2018

6.4. Public Companies

6.4.1. Company market position analysis

6.4.2. Company Market Share/Ranking, by region

6.4.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

6.4.3.1. Market Differentiators

6.4.3.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

6.5. Private Companies

6.5.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

6.5.2. Geographical Presence

6.5.3. Company market position analysis

6.5.4. Supplier Ranking



Chapter 7 Company Profiles



Ashland Inc

Compania Espanola de Petroleos, S.A

DSM N.V.

Flint Hills Resources

Huntsman Corporation

Lanxess A.G.

Mitsubishi Chemicals

MOL Hungarian Oil & Gas Plc

Merck & Co., Inc

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Polynt S.p.A

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co. Ltd

Shanxi Qiaoyou Chemical Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Bohai Chemicals.

Sasol

Jiangyin Shunfei

Baotie Hebei

