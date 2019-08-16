Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Frozen Foods Market to Surge as Demand for Ready-to-Eat Food Grows | Amy's Kitchen, Conagra Foods, Nature's Peak

Fresh foods start decaying after a certain time. Whereas, frozen foods remain unspoiled until consumed. The convenience in consumption of frozen food is expected to boost the global frozen food market growth. The frozen water content in such food eliminates the possibility of micro-organisms to grow, preventing spoilage. Frozen foods are gaining popularity among people due to their extended shelf-lives. This is likely to favor the growth of the global frozen foods market. Frozen foods are gaining popularity as ready-to-eat food among professional due to their hectic lifestyle. The growing number of office workers are likely to encourage the global frozen food market growth.

Amy's Kitchen, Inc.     
Conagra Foods, Inc.     
H.J. Heinz Company     
Nature's Peak, LIC.     
Ardo N.V.     
Findus Group.     
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.     
Mccain Foods Limited    
Iceland Foods Ltd.     
Goya Foods, Inc.     
Bellisio Foods, Inc.     
Nichirei Corporation    
Northern Foods PLC     
Pinguinlutosa     
Arena Agroindustrie Alimentari SPA   
Bonduelle SCA     
General Mills, Inc.     
Nestlé SA     
Pinnacle Foods Group LIC.    
Kraft Food, Inc.     
Unilever PLC     
Seneca Foods Corporation 

Moreover, frozen meals are gaining popularity among youngsters due to its feasibility to cook. Restaurants are one of the major end-users of frozen foods. The growing number of eateries are likely to surge the global frozen food market. The nutritional content is locked in frozen fruits and vegetables until consumed. Furthermore, frozen foods have no added preservatives. The growing awareness of health benefits of frozen fruits and vegetables among people is another factor is likely to intensify the global frozen foods market growth. Frozen fish and meat are easy to cook that is increasing their sales number. This is anticipated to cast a positive impact on the global frozen foods market growth. The availability of frozen foods in different flavors is attracting more consumers that is expected to bolster the growth of the global frozen foods market growth. The growing number of shops, availing frozen foods is likely to influence the growth of frozen foods market.

Technical advancements benefiting cold chain supply is encouraging online sales of frozen foods. Furthermore, the simplification in the e-commerce supply chain is expected to boost the global frozen foods market growth. Other factors like hike in disposable income of people, inclination of people towards luxury, and changing lifestyle are anticipated to surge the global frozen foods market growth. Frozen foods require special packaging. The advancements in the packaging sector is likely to reinforce the global frozen foods market growth. The presence of numerous renowned companies operating the frozen foods market is likely to boost its growth.

The North America frozen foods market is expected to witness impressive growth in the foreseeable future, followed by Europe. In Europe, robust import and export activities concerning food and beverage is expected to spur the European frozen foods market growth. The high adoption of frozen foods in the Asia Pacific region owing to the growing awareness of their health benefits is anticipated to encourage the frozen foods market growth. Furthermore, the increasing demand for hygienic frozen foods in APAC is expected to bolster the regional frozen foods market growth in the near future. The growth of the frozen food market in APAC is can also be attributed to factors like rapid urbanization. The growing industrialization in the APAC, backed by technical upgradations are expected to escalate the production of frozen foods thereby, can surge the regional frozen foods market growth.

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

