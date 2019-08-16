Patient Perspective of the Corporate Reputation of Pharma in Asia, 2017-2018
Introducing the results of the 2017 (2nd) edition of The Corporate Reputation of Pharma-from the Perspective of Asian Patient Groups'. In total, 101 Asian patient groups from across the region participated in the 2017 survey (with 35% of the respondents being based in Australasia).
The 18 companies included in the 2017 Asia analysis are: AbbVie, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, Eli Lilly (Lilly), Gilead Sciences, GSK, Janssen, Merck & Co/MSD, Novartis, Otsuka, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi and Takeda.
Asian patient groups (and the patients they represent), on the whole, take a more positive view of the pharmaceutical industry than patient groups from elsewhere in the world. As many as 51% of the respondent Asian patient groups stated that the pharmaceutical industry as a whole had an Excellent or Good corporate reputation in 2017 (on a par with the 50% of Asian patient groups saying the same in 2016). The equivalent figure from patient groups worldwide in 2017 was 43%.
