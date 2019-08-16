Patient Perspective of the Corporate Reputation of Pharma in Asia, 2017-2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma, 2017 - The Patient Perspective - Asia Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Introducing the results of the 2017 (2nd) edition of The Corporate Reputation of Pharma-from the Perspective of Asian Patient Groups'. In total, 101 Asian patient groups from across the region participated in the 2017 survey (with 35% of the respondents being based in Australasia).



The 18 companies included in the 2017 Asia analysis are: AbbVie, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, Eli Lilly (Lilly), Gilead Sciences, GSK, Janssen, Merck & Co/MSD, Novartis, Otsuka, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi and Takeda.



Asian patient groups (and the patients they represent), on the whole, take a more positive view of the pharmaceutical industry than patient groups from elsewhere in the world. As many as 51% of the respondent Asian patient groups stated that the pharmaceutical industry as a whole had an Excellent or Good corporate reputation in 2017 (on a par with the 50% of Asian patient groups saying the same in 2016). The equivalent figure from patient groups worldwide in 2017 was 43%.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary The Relationships That Asian Patient Groups Have With Pharma, 2017 Industry-Wide Findings From Asian Patient Groups, 2017 Rankings Of The 18 Pharma Companies, 2017 V. 2016 Among Asian Patient Groups Familiar With The Companies Positionings Of 11 Pharma Companies, 2017 V. 2016 Among Asian Patient Groups That Work/Partner With The Companies Profiles Of The 18 Companies, 2017

Appendices



I. Asian Patient Groups: Their Views On Pharma And Their Recommendations For Improvement

II. Profiles Of The 101 Respondent Asian Patient Groups, 2017



Companies Mentioned



AbbVie

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eisai

Eli Lilly (Lilly)

GSK

Gilead Sciences

Janssen

Merck & Co/MSD

Novartis

Otsuka

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

Takeda

