L.A. & Tel Aviv American-Folk Influenced Band Willow Mile Drops New Single “Get Up for Something”

Get Up for Something

A trio of musicians that span the world Willow Mile draws from folk and country music to deliver an infectious sound that is attracting more fans all the time.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transatlantic musicians playing music that’s as organic as could be, tinged with a healthy dose of Americana. That unlikely description sums up the folk-country band Willow Mile. With one member in Los Angeles and two in Tel Aviv, Israel, Willow Mile has broken through the barrier of distance between them (and a ten-hour time difference!) to build a sound that fans can’t get enough of. In exciting news, Willow Mile’s new single “Get Up for Something” is now available following up on their successful last release “Everything Happens for a Reason” that has been played on radio stations worldwide along with being a favorite of Spotify curators.“Our new single ‘Get Up for Something’ is a song about the things that move us and get us going in life,” commented Matan, from Willow Mile. “It’s about taking the reins over the hardest moments in life because no one else will do it for us. Even though many people choose to just mindlessly follow whatever the rest of the crowd is fashionably doing, we choose to lead (despite it being scary at times).”Matan is joined by Anat and Niv to round out the captivating band.In addition to “Get Up for Something”, Willow Mile has committed to tours of both Europe and Israel with dates to be announced soon. They are also set to play two concerts at the International Film Festival in Haifa, Israel, which is sure to attract fans from across the world opening up many new listeners to experience Willow Mile live.For more information be sure to visit willowmile.com and stay part of the conversation on social media at their official Facebook and Instagram pages.

Willow Mile - Get Up for Something



