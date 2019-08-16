Global Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market Driver, Restraints, Trends, Supply Chain Research Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Global Market Report 2019 from its research database

The Global Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market Was Valued At About $4.6 Billion In 2018 And Is Expected To Grow To $5.53 Billion At A CAGR Of 4.7% Through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market consists of sales of sterilization equipment and disinfectants. Sterilization equipment and disinfectants are products that eliminate microbes and other biological agents from medical equipment and supplies. Sterilization equipment include products such as autoclaves, hot air ovens, sterilization filters and disinfectant chemicals.

The global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market was valued at about $4.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $5.53 billion at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2022. North America market was the largest region in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market in 2017.

Rising incidences of hospital acquired infections is driving the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market. Hospital-acquired infections (HAI) are infections caused by viral, bacterial, and fungal pathogens present on contaminated equipment, air droplets or bed linens in healthcare facilities. The most common types of HAI include bloodstream infection, ventilator-associated pneumonia, urinary tract infection and surgical site infection. Sterilization equipment and disinfectants ensure protection against these hospital acquired infections.

The growing preference for disposable medical supplies due to high prices and maintenance costs of reusable instruments is acting as a restraint on the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market. Disposable medical supplies include suction catheters, facemasks, needles, gloves, syringes, applicators and others. Disposable medical supplies are sterile and are used only once, thus eliminating the need of sterilization equipment and disinfectants.

Major players in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market include 3M Company, Cantel Medical Corporation, STERIS Corporation, Belimed, TSO3 Inc.

