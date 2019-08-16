China Index Holdings to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 22, 2019

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), the largest real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, August 22, 2019.*



CIH’s management team will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM U.S. ET (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

About CIH

CIH operates the largest real estate information and analytics service platform in China.* Its services span across database, analytics, promotions and listing services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with an authoritative, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit www.chinaindexholdings.com .

* In terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points as of December 31, 2018, according to an industry report commissioned by CIH and prepared by Frost & Sullivan in 2019.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: Ms. Jessie Yang Investor Relations Email: CIH-IR@fang.com



