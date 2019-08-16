Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) and Encourages Pivotal Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all investors that purchased Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) securities between April 24, 2019 and June 4, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and/or pursuant or traceable to Pivotal’s April 2018 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”). Investors have until August 19, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint, filed on June 21, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pivotal was facing major problems with its sales execution and a complex technology landscape; (ii) the foregoing headwinds resulted in deferred sales, lengthening sales cycles, and diminished growth as its customers and the industry's sentiment shifted away from Pivotal's principal products because the company's products were outdated, inadequate, and incompatible with the industry-standard platform; and (iii) as a result, the company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 4, 2019, Pivotal reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, advising investors that "sales execution and a complex technology landscape impacted the quarter." Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives called the quarter a "train wreck" and characterized the company's operating results as "disastrous," asserting that Pivotal's "management team does not have a handle on the underlying issues negatively impacting its sales cycles and the activity in the field which gives us concern that this quarter will be the start of some 'dark days ahead' for Pivotal (and its investors)."

