Health Fair 11 at the Fair Offers Healthy Options to State Fair Goers

Health Fair 11 at the Fair provides ‘balance’ to Minnesota State Fair indulgence!

/EIN News/ -- GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Minnesota State Fair is all about tradition. Fairgoers have their must-eat food(s!), their tried-and-true route around the fairgrounds, their favorite mini-donut vendor, and even their secret parking spot.



For thousands of attendees, Health Fair 11 at the Fair is their healthy state fair tradition. This is the 19th year Health Fair 11 is offering a building filled with free and low-cost screenings and health education opportunities. Since first opening in 2001, more than one million screenings and health connections have been documented.

“Fairgoers come back year after year to get checked out by the experts at Health Fair 11 at the Fair,” said Craig Hotvedt, Executive Director of Health Fair 11. “Many say they get screened first and then move on to other Fair temptations.”

Get checked out (again)!

Nineteen organizations are joining forces to make Health Fair 11 at the Fair possible. Among the services offered: blood pressure checks, hearing assessments, blood typing, and memory-loss evaluations. Vision screenings are available for children six months to six years old. Fairgoers can weigh themselves and pick up the official list of State Fair foods that are gluten-free. Health organizations will provide the newest information on Celiac disease and living with food allergies. Flu shots are available for people ages three and older. New mothers will find private areas to use for nursing.

New this year

A new exhibit will draw attention to the importance of sharing love and compassion by making healthy social and emotional connections on social media outlets. On select days, fairgoers can find people ready to answer questions about Minnesota’s medical cannabis program, living with pancreatic cancer, sickle cell anemia, or kidney disease.

Location, location, location

Health Fair 11 at the Fair is located in the Crossroads building at the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cooper Street. The building is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Health Fair 11 at the Fair is made possible by Health Fair 11 , a nonprofit organization, and its sponsors UCare and KARE 11 . Learn more at www.HealthFair11.org .

Contact: Craig Hotvedt

763-797-7299 – office

651-632-2711 – fair time



