SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Just Energy Group Inc. - JE

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Just Energy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 23, 2019, Just Energy disclosed that it had “identified customer enrollment and non-payment issues, primarily in Texas, over the past 12 months” and consequently expected an impairment charge of CAD $45 to $50 million to its Texas residential accounts receivable.

On this news, Just Energy’s stock price fell $0.66 per share, or 15.07%, to close at $3.72 per share on July 23, 2019.

