FH ORTHO Partners with Red One Medical to Bring Innovation and Surgeon-Focused Solutions to our Active Military Service Members and Nation’s Veterans

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FH Ortho Inc. announces a partnership with Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, Red One Medical. Red One is a strategic partner with expertise in medical device resales and distribution to The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD) medical facilities throughout the United States.



Over the past two decades, FH Ortho Inc. has continued to grow its footprint as a leader in the global orthopedic implant market, including aggressive entry into the US market through expansion, integration, innovation and partnerships, such as this. Through this partnership, the companies will work to ensure awareness and availability of FH Ortho’s cutting edge orthopedic medical devices to active military service members.

“Partnering with a highly skilled Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business like Red One represents a significant opportunity to expand our footprint in the US market by providing innovative medical device solutions to our nation’s military,” said Chris Valois, General Manager of FH Ortho Inc.

“The Red One Team is excited and humbled to partner with an organization that is at the forefront of orthopedics, and whose inventors and innovators are passionate about creating solutions to improve patient outcomes,” said Charles Pollak, Founder and CEO of Red One Medical.

About FH ORTHO:

FH Ortho develops and manufactures orthopedic devices and instruments for surgeons around the world. Founded in Mulhouse, France in 1964, FH Ortho is represented in over 37 countries, with products focused on joint reconstruction, ligament repair, biologics, foot & ankle, spine, and trauma surgery. Backed by 55 years of forward-thinking innovation in devices, techniques and product delivery, the company today is positioned for rapid expansion globally.

To learn more about FH Ortho Inc., visit http://www.fhortho.com/us/ .

About Red One Medical:

Red One Medical is a CVE-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) located in Savannah, GA. Wholly owned and operated by a combat veteran, Red One Medical is a leading medical device distributor and wholesaler serving the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers and Department of Defense (DoD) hospitals. Red One Medical donates a portion of profits to leading charities as part of its mission to support veterans, military families and their communities.

To learn more about Red One Medical, visit http://www.redonemedical.com/ .

