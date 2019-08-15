Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Establishes New European Office in Copenhagen

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax segment, today announced the establishment of a new commercial office in Copenhagen, relocating from its existing base in Hamburg.



The Copenhagen office will be led by Mathias Groenvald, who recently joined Eagle Bulk. Mr. Groenvald previously served as Senior Vice President, Head of Chartering for Clipper Bulk, and has over 30 years of drybulk industry experience.

Gary Vogel, Eagle Bulk's CEO, commented, "Given its significant concentration of drybulk activity, we believe that Copenhagen is the ideal location for our European commercial operations. We are pleased to welcome Mathias to Eagle Bulk and believe his experience and network make him well positioned to lead this new venture.”

Contact details for our global offices may be found on the Company website at www.eagleships.com/contacts/ ﻿.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) is a US-based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax/Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.

