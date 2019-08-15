T-SHIRTS HONOR THE MEMORY OF FALLEN DETECTIVE RAFAEL RAMOS PROCEEDS BENEFITTING THE DETECTIVE RAFAEL RAMOS FOUNDATION

NEW YORK , NY , USA , August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As New York City and law enforcement nationwide prepare to mark the 5 year anniversary of the death of Detective Rafael Ramos, a new t-shirt is designed to remember the NYPD hero and strengthen his namesake foundation. The company Silverback Spirit created the apparel with a charitable mission of taking action. Its founder is JW Cortés, an actor, singer, and philanthropist, who was touched by the tragedy, connected with the Ramos family and became a foundation board member in 2017.“My hope is that all who wear this shirt will be reminded of this great man, who despite the monstrous act that took his life, his legacy lives on and continues to serve the greater good. His memory stands for love, strength, and empathy”, says JW Cortés.All of the proceeds from the sale of the Ramos-dedicated merchandise will go to the foundation. The Detective Rafael Ramos Foundation organizes several annual events including a student backpack distribution and toy drive for the local community.The t-shirt design can be found here at https://www.silverbackspirit.com/ . The image could be ordered on t-shirts, hoodies, and other apparel.About the Foundation:The Detective Rafael Ramos Foundation is a registered 501c3 non-profit organization created by Maritza Ramos in 2015 after her husband was killed in the line of duty. The mission of the foundation is to raise awareness as it pertains to the dangers faced by law enforcement officers, while also helping to support the families that experience the tragedy of losing a family member in the law enforcement profession. The foundation also desires to develop a positive relationship between our communities and the law enforcement officers who work in them on a regular basis.About JW Cortés:Attaining the final rank of Gunnery Sergeant, Cortes served nearly 13 years in the Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserve, including deployment in the Middle East during Operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom. The Marine combat veteran, born and raised in Sunset Park Brooklyn, found work as a New York MTA police officer. With his musical chops and call toward acting, Cortes also auditioned with every opportunity.Since then, Cortes has appeared on a wide variety of network TV shows including, “Power,” “The Night Shift,” “The Blacklist,” “The Mysteries of Laura” and “Blue Bloods.” He also starred as a Military Operative on NBC’s reality television show, “Stars Earn Stripes” alongside famed Navy Seal Sniper the late Chris Kyle. His feature films include the soon-to-be-released, “A Momentary Lapse of Reasoning” with “The Big Bang Theory’s" Kunal Nayyer, “As Good As Dead” with Andie MacDowell, “Blue Caprice” with Isaiah Washington and “Monsters and Men.”The "Immortal Spirit" design will be made available on t-shirts, hoodies, and women's options for purchase on SilverBack Spirit's website, at www.SilverBackSpirit.com About SILVERBACK SPIRITFounded in 2019 by a Marine Combat Veteran, SilverBack Spirit is more than just great looking, superbly designed apparel - it is a movement!



