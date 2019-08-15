Veabor Emerges from Stealth to Officially Launch First Travel Platform for Both Planning and Booking Group Travel

Veabor Socializes Travel So Groups Can Simultaneously Plan, Share, Edit and Book their Trips Online within One App

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veabor , the first and only travel platform that allows groups of travelers to simultaneously plan, edit and book their trips online, announced the launch of their travel app. Now by downloading the free travel app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store, consumers can both plan and book travel in groups by editing travel itineraries with friends and family as easily as a Google Doc while getting great deals on travel purchases through Veabor’s partnership with the Priceline Partner Network.



Friends and family want to travel together to enhance their experiences, and with the rise of social media, people now have powerful tools available to improve communications while they travel in order to more effectively socialize. Veabor solves the hassles of planning and booking travel in groups by providing users with the only platform that will allow them to improve their socialization experience when planning and booking travel.

“There are travel sites and apps available like TripIt that only help users with travel planning, while sites like Kayak or Expedia only help consumers book travel. None of them really make both planning and booking easier, especially when traveling with friends and family,” said Orlando Ardila, CEO of Veabor. “We identified a need for families, friends, and business travelers who travel in groups to have access to a platform that would allow them to budget, plan and book trips together. Currently, this is a segment that is not satisfied by other apps in the market. We created Veabor with the sole purpose of being a convenient and innovative service platform to all types of travelers.”

Veabor also understood that travelers need a full service platform that offers the best prices on travel purchases such as flights, hotels and car rentals. As a result, Veabor partnered with the Priceline Partner Network to make sure that all travelers using its platform would always have access to the best prices when booking travel through its app.

How it Works

Whether it’s an extended family traveling to Disney together, a bachelor party in Vegas, an annual family ski vacation or a company planning its office retreat, Veabor is a simple solution to booking group travel.

Once a user downloads the free Veabor app from the Apple Store or Google Play, he/she creates a trip by choosing a destination and is then allowed to share the trip with other travel companions. This trip itinerary can be shared through a link sent on platforms like email or WhatsApp. When they click the link they’ll be taken to the Veabor website where they can download the app, or will go directly into the app if they are already a user.

From there, users can click on the trip and collaborate simultaneously in the same itinerary. Travelers are allowed to add flights, hotels, activities and rental cars. The entire trip planning can be viewed , edited and booked by all of the travelers in the group within the platform.

For example, Veabor has been a very helpful travel platform for planning extended family vacations. It is usually difficult to coordinate travel itineraries with different family members, especially when some members live in different cities. With Veabor, a person can create the trip within the platform to a destination such as Italy. That person can then share the link to the trip through different channels (WhatsApp, email, Facebook, etc.) with the rest of the family. Within the platform, family members can chat to organize the details of the trip and search for the different flights, hotels and rental car options that they might require as a group.

The platform will allow all family members to save different product selections and those saved selections will be available, not only to purchase, but also for the rest of the group to observe. With this approach, the entire group can coordinate departures and arrivals more efficiently, even when traveling from different cities of origin.

Consumers can download Veabor from the Apple Store or Google Play to start using immediately.

About Veabor

Veabor is the first and only company that socializes the process of booking travel, allowing groups of travelers to simultaneously plan, edit and book their trips online. Through its partnership with the Priceline Partner Network, Veabor is the only travel platform that allows travelers to both plan and book travel in groups by editing travel itineraries with friends and family as easily as a Google Doc while getting great deals on travel purchases. Veabor is actively creating a community for travelers to share all of the stages of a trip from searching for flights, hotels, and rental cars at the best prices to planning the itinerary with their travel group to booking their tickets. With almost 200K customers since its beta launch in late 2018, Veabor is now available for download at the Apple Store and Google Play. Find more information at https://www.veabor.com or follow Veabor on Facebook or @veabor_travel on Instagram.

About PPN

Booking Holdings is the worldwide leader in hotel sales. Over 12,000 employees worldwide in more than 135 offices including New York, Amsterdam, London, and Bangkok. The Priceline Partner Network represents distribution for Booking Holdings.

Media Contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications

m: 1-617-640-9278

gina@big-swing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.