Satoshi Nakamoto Renaissance Holdings Retains Ivy McLemore & Associates for Strategic Communications

Digital marketing and public relations agency to provide communications counsel for global company and its industry-leading Blockchain products and services

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivy McLemore & Associates (IM&A) today announced it has been retained by Satoshi Nakamoto Renaissance (SNR) Holdings to support the revolutionary new company’s commitment to provide superior Blockchain technologies to help transform people’s lives.

“We are honored SNR Holdings has chosen us to work with their team on what we believe will be some of the most closely followed and talked-about advancements in Blockchain technology since Satoshi Nakamoto published his seminal white paper, ‘Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System’ in 2008,” IM&A President Ivy McLemore said.



“The focus of our digital marketing and public relations efforts for our newest client will be the creation and distribution of insightful, thought-provoking content that attracts and engages investors, provides overall value, and builds public trust.”

About Satoshi Nakamoto Renaissance (SNR) Holdings

Satoshi Nakamoto Renaissance (SNR) Holdings is in the business of providing superior Blockchain technologies to help transform people's lives. For more information, please visit www.SatoshiNRH.com or follow @SatoshiNRH on Twitter.

About Ivy McLemore & Associates

Ivy McLemore & Associates (IM&A) is a digital marketing and PR agency that specializes in serving investment management and cryptocurrency clients seeking to gain and maintain a competitive edge. For more information, please visit www.ivymclemore.com.

CONTACT: Ivy McLemore

PHONE: 212.323.2774

EMAIL: satoshiPR@ivymclemore.com

WEB: www.ivymclemore.com



