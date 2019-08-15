WORLDS OF FUN INTRODUCES NEW WATER SLIDE ATTRACTION IN 2020

Riptide Raceway in Oceans of Fun will be one of the longest of its kind

/EIN News/ --

Kansas City, MO, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Competition and thrills combine at Worlds of Fun in 2020 when Riptide Raceway, the longest mat racing water slide in the Midwest, debuts next summer at Oceans of Fun water park. Riptide Raceway will take guests five stories high before they speed down four side-by-side tunnels atop a soft foam mat. Riders in each lane will race more than 476 feet to be the first to reach the finish line as they make an exhilarating journey down a winding hillside, around a tight 360-degree loop and through a rapid final descent before splashdown.

“With its thrilling twists and competitive elements, Riptide Raceway is sure to be an instant fan-favorite,” said Tony Carovillano, Worlds of Fun’s vice president and general manager. “We’re constantly looking for new ways to delight our guests, whether it’s an event like the international street festival Grand Carnivale that debuted this summer, to great new dining venues, and now this exciting water park attraction. Our collection of rides, slides, and immersive events provides a complete lineup of family entertainment that’s unmatched in the region.”

Riptide Raceway is being designed and manufactured by WhiteWater, a world leader in providing complete water parks and attractions all over the world for 35 years. The family-friendly ride has been designed to follow the natural terrain of the park’s landscape and is the first thrill attraction added to the water park since 2013 when Oceans of Fun and Worlds of Fun were conjoined. It will replace Diamond Head, one of the park’s original water slides that opened in 1982; construction will begin this fall after Oceans of Fun closes for the 2019 season. Entry into Oceans of Fun is included in admission to Worlds of Fun.

2020 Gold Season Passes are now available at their lowest price and include unlimited visits and free parking to Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun. For a limited time, the 2020 Gold Season Pass will also include unlimited visits and free parking for the remainder of the 2019 season, including upcoming events like Halloween Haunt and WinterFest. Details on additional benefits and Passholder discounts are available on the park’s website, worldsoffun.com.

About Worlds of Fun

Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun is a 235-acre amusement and waterpark in Kansas City, Missouri featuring more than 100 family rides, thrill rides, waterslides, shows and attractions, including seven world-class roller coasters. The park also stages the Midwest’s largest Halloween event in September and October and the new holiday event WinterFest in November and December.

Worlds of Fun is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, and a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Its parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario. It also operates an additional theme park in California under a management contract.

Attachments

Chris Foshee Worlds of Fun 816-303-5125 chris.foshee@worldsoffun.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.