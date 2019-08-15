Nature’s One® Introduces the First Baby’s Only Organic® Formula with Organic DHA

/EIN News/ -- Lewis Center, OH, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s One® announces Organic Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) is now available in Baby’s Only Organic® Formulas. This is the first formula with organic DHA known in the world.

DHA is an omega-3 fatty-acid nutrient critical for human development, especially in utero during the 3rd trimester and continuing through early childhood. DHA is critical for brain and eye formation. Breast milk is rich in these fatty acids. Now there is a formula with a certified organic DHA source only available through Nature’s One®.

Jay Highman, Founder and CEO of Nature’s One, says, “Nutritional science emphasizes the many benefits of DHA throughout the body. Nature’s One source is the phospholipid DHA form making for efficient bioavailable absorption.” The other common additive form of DHA is a triglyceride. It is found in highly processed algal sources grown in stainless steel tanks or from eviscerated fish. These triglyceride forms are not as easily utilized by the body. Highman continues, “Finally, there is an organic certified source for beneficial phospholipid-DHA in a formula.” No other baby formula brand anywhere in the world has organic DHA, only Baby’s Only Organic®.

Baby’s Only Organic® Toddler formulas with Organic DHA are available by ordering directly through Nature’s One website at www.naturesone.com, or Amazon, Whole Foods Markets, Sprouts Farmers Market and other natural food stores nationwide who consciously stock high quality brands for the development of infants and babies.

About Nature’s One:

Founded in 1997, Nature's One introduced the first organic formula, Baby’s Only Organic®, in the United States and continues to be an innovative leader in organic pediatric nutrition. Nature's One has spent over 21 years dedicating its resources to the research, development, and sourcing of pure ingredients for children of all ages. Rated “Best in Class” by Clean Label Project®, Baby's Only Organic® Formulas are hallmarks of nutrition and purity. PediaSmart® Organic beverage, and PediaVance® Electrolyte Solution are other Nature’s One products sold nationally through retail stores and online.

Lisa Edwards Nature's One 7405480135 Lisa.Edwards@NaturesOne.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.