Dr. Dawn McClelland and Patti Miller of the Midwest Center for Trauma to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engaging patients who have suffered unspeakable trauma, requires a safe space for graciousness and connection with clinicians who are competent and vulnerable at the same time.

Midwest Center for Trauma and Emotional Healing is a comprehensive trauma healing-based center. Led by Dr. Dawn McClelland and Patti Miller, the Midwest Center is dedicated to competency-based, resiliency-based therapy.

“It's sacred work,” says Dr. McClelland. “To be invited into people's experience when they have survived things I couldn't, is so honoring. When we watch clients take their lives back from things that seem impossible, there's nothing like it.”

The Midwest Center started 10 years ago out of a need to care for survivors of abuse. Today the center serves all survivors of trauma, including combat veterans and burn victims.

Dr. McClelland and Miller both possess 30 years of clinical experience working with trauma. As clinicians, they share a passion for neurology and how trauma can impacts the mind and affect a person physiologically.

“Trauma memories are stored differently than normal memories, so we have to employ different methods to treat trauma,” says Miller.

“The type of therapy we do is physiological regulation-based,” explains Dr. McClelland. “Traditional talk therapy dis-regulates clients profoundly. It re-traumatizes them. So we really have a value around dignity-based, regulation-based therapy.”

The Midwest Center employs animal-assisted therapy, equine therapy, body work, sensorimotor cycle therapy, EMDR and their own AIR Network therapy, a paradigm of trauma treatment designed to inform all other modalities of therapy how to interview trauma patients with attention to the neuro-biological effects from developmental wounds.

“Over the last 30 years, we've collected the pivotal places of resiliency and competencies that our clients report has helped them,” says Dr. McClelland. “We have begun to match that information with neurology and psychology. We can take credit for the research, but this has been co-created with our clients.”

Dr. McClelland and Miller have trained 160 clinicians to date through their AIR Network Institute. Training occurs over a four-month period covering neurology, neurological sequencing, and trauma in the development sequence.

For more information visit www.mwtraumacenter.com and www.airnetworkinstitute.com



