Germain Dermatology Adds Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy with the SRT-100 Vision™ for Treating Basal and Squamous Cell Carcinoma in Charleston, SC

As dermatologists serving Mt. Pleasant, Summerville, and beyond, Dr. Marguerite Germain and Dr. Emily Kmetz are committed to providing the most effective, least invasive skin cancer treatments available

/EIN News/ -- CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to skin cancer, Charleston ’s Dr. Marguerite Germain and Dr. Emily Kmetz encourage prevention as the best option. That said, millions of basal and squamous cell cancers are diagnosed in the United States each year, so early detection and timely treatment are incredibly important. Already offering highly effective Mohs micrographic surgery, the Germain Dermatology team recently added a newer treatment option: image-guided superficial radiotherapy with the SRT-100 Vision™ .



Made by Sensus Healthcare, this device uses superficial radiotherapy to destroy cancer cells in the surface layers of the skin. In addition, SRT-100 Vision™ provides daily imaging capability with high-frequency ultrasound, allowing Drs. Germain and Kmetz to monitor treatment progress in real time. Squamous cell carcinoma tends to develop in shallow tissue, while the more common but slower-moving basal cell carcinoma forms in the deepest layer of the epidermis, which is the outermost layer of skin.

The radiotherapy deployed in an SRT-100 Vision™ treatment is minimal, localized, and highly effective. In as few as three to four quick and easy treatments per week over the course of several weeks, the radiotherapy will kill the cancer cells without leaving scars common to incision-based treatment methods. Recent clinical studies show a 98.9 percent cure rate for non-melanoma skin cancer patients treated with superficial radiotherapy.

SRT-100 Vision™ is also very effective for treating non-malignant tumor cells that form raised scars, known as keloids, on the skin. Superficial radiotherapy delivered in only three treatments has shown 97 percent keloid control without recurrence.

Since the radiation is limited to the surface level of the skin, this treatment is not currently appropriate for melanoma, which is a less common, but more aggressive form of skin cancer. Melanoma tends to spread very quickly beyond the surface, with malignant cells moving deeper in the skin and even into other organs and systems. In this case, other, more appropriate treatments are offered at Germain Dermatology.

Any skin cancer treatment regimen must begin with a consultation and an examination of the lesion in question. A small sample may be taken for closer scrutiny in order to determine the presence of cancer cells. Once the type, stage, and details of the cancer are determined, an appropriate recommendation can be made.

Again, prevention is the best strategy when it comes to skin cancer, since the disease is closely linked to ultraviolet radiation exposure. Early detection is also important. Regular skin checks with a dermatologist can help. Early diagnosis is good prognosis.

