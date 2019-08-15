Food workers’ union releases new guide that helps consumers buy Canadian, union-made food

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW Canada), the union for food workers, has released a new guide that helps consumers buy high quality, Canadian-made food by shopping union at their local grocery store.



Called “ Great Canadian Food Products ,” the guide features dozens of delicious food products that are proudly made and sold by UFCW Canada members across the country. Some examples include Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Schweppes soft drinks, Pinty’s Chicken Wings, Four O’Clock Teas, and OKA Cheeses, among many other products.

The easy-to-use guide is organized by food category and links directly to featured products to help consumers learn more about UFCW-made food.

“By buying UFCW, you can have confidence knowing you’re purchasing safe, first-rate food products made right here in Canada,” says Paul Meinema, the national president of UFCW Canada. “Buying UFCW also means you’re supporting good, unionized jobs that help strengthen our communities,” the UFCW leader adds.

Consumers can access the “Great Canadian Food Products” guide by clicking here.

As the voice of food workers in Canada, UFCW represents hundreds of thousands of workers in the food retail, manufacturing, and processing industries, as well as the agricultural sector. UFCW Canada members feed the nation and work in every aspect of the food industry, from farmers’ fields to processing plants to grocery stores across the country. To learn more about UFCW’s presence in the Canadian food industry, see our latest Annual Report (PDF).

UFCW Canada represents more than 250,000 union members across the country working in food retail and processing, transportation, health, logistics, warehousing, agriculture, hospitality, manufacturing, and the security and professional sectors. UFCW Canada is the country's most innovative organization dedicated to building fairness in workplaces and communities. UFCW Canada members are your neighbours who work at your local grocery stores, hotels, car rental agencies, nursing homes, restaurants, food processing plants, and thousands of other locations across the country. To find out more about UFCW and its ground-breaking work, visit www.ufcw.ca.

