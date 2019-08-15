Valleyfair Announces Its Largest Ever Event: Grand Carnivale - Coming in 2020

One-of-a-kind immersive evening spectacular featuring a high-spirited parade and nightly street party.

Shakopee, MN, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Valleyfair, “where families come to play the Minnesota way,” announces for its 2020 season the coming of Grand Carnivale, a one-of-a-kind immersive evening spectacular featuring a high-spirited parade and nightly street party; the richly-themed event will spotlight a kaleidoscope of cultures with food, drink and live entertainment from around the world.

“We are excited to produce this new immersive event on a scale that Valleyfair guests have never seen before,” said Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair’s general manager. “Grand Carnivale will be an incredible and unique experience guests will want to share with family and friends.”

Grand Carnivale is Valleyfair’s largest-ever event and entertainment line-up that features 150 costumed performers and seven massive, Marti Gras-inspired multicolor floats. The 23-day event kicks off with the Spectacle of Color Parade along the midway, followed by a Carnivale Street Party including an interactive dance party and family-friendly activities.

Valleyfair has always been at the forefront of bringing awesome new traditions to Minnesota and in 2020, Grand Carnivale will top them all! Every day between July 25 - August 16, 2020, Valleyfair guests can kick up their heels by joining in on a larger-than-life cultural celebration that offers something for everyone.

The electrifying Spectacle of Color Parade launches a prismatic procession that highlights joyous cultural traditions from around the globe. A fanciful fusion of extravagantly decorated floats, mesmerizing street performers and pulsing rhythms, the parade promises to enchant and delight — especially as the day slips into night and the sky radiates with a dazzling array of lights that takes on a life of its own.

The best way to experience every moment of Grand Carnivale along with a full calendar of events is with a 2020 Gold Season Pass which offers unlimited visits for the rest of 2019 as well as all of 2020. Gold Season Passes are on sale now at the lowest price of the year. Families with children between three and five years of age can sign up for a free Pre-K pass for unlimited visits this season and next.

To celebrate National Roller Coaster Day, the park has a limited time 2020 Gold Season Pass offer only valid through this Sunday, August 18. Guests who purchase a 2020 Gold Season Pass, or renew their 2019 Gold Season Pass, will be able to skip the regular lines when they receive a free Fast Lane ticket to use one time on select dates through ValleySCARE this October.

