Global Fermented Feed Ingredient Market Analysis, 2017-2023: Main Segments, Supply Chain, Emerging Trends, and Regulatory Landscape

The market research study offers a wide perspective of the fermented feed ingredients market and analyzes its impact on the end users by providing critical insights into the direction of its future expansion.

The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

Global Fermented Feed Ingredient Market Anticipated to Reach $19.18 billion by 2023



The increasing demand for animal proteins across the globe has propelled the need for sustainable feed production systems. Moreover, there is an increased concern over the improvement of animal health and introduction of safety and transparency across the feed supply chain.

In regions such as North America and Europe, the feed industry is well-organized and currently exhibits a stable growth. However, the feed industry in the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Africa regions are anticipated to display huge growth prospects supported by a strong population growth and rising incomes. As a result of these demographic changes across the globe, the feed industry has undergone massive structural changes.

Market players operating in the feed sector are striving to improve the nutritional profile for safe and high-quality animal products. Additionally, owing to the increasing need to reduce the use of antibiotics at the farm level, various companies are actively expanding their offerings with advanced nutrition solutions and specific micro-ingredients.



Apart from enhancing the nutrient content of the feed, improvement in the feed conversion ratio is another important issue that is being targeted by the companies. Feed cost represents majority of the production cost for animals. Livestock producers across the globe have gradually implemented cost-effective solutions to achieve proper feed utilization and reduce the operational costs.

Fermented ingredients for animal feed are gradually gaining high popularity among the farmers, enabling them to reduce production costs and enhance nutrient availability. By using fermentation-based ingredients for animal feed, the nutritional value of feed ingredients is significantly enhanced. The fermented feed ingredient market is expected to progress at a healthy rate in the future, supported by the gradually growing affinity for safe and healthy feeding solutions.



High growth in the market in the coming future is expected to be driven by rising awareness among governments about the need to increase livestock produce while also taking care of the environment. The rising concerns over global food security and sustainability have led to extensive investments by the governments in the feed industry across the world. Further, the evolving dietary patterns and increasing urbanization have led to an increased demand for healthy and safe animal proteins.



The major types of fermented feed ingredients include amino acids, vitamins and minerals, enzymes, organic acids, probiotics and prebiotics, and carotenoids, among others. Amino acids accounted for the largest share in the market as a result of the increasing demand for protein worldwide. During the forecast period, probiotics and prebiotics segment is expected to display the highest growth owing to the increasing concerns over antibiotics usage in livestock farming.



The emerging trends of the fermented feed ingredient market vary across different regions. In 2018, North America was at the forefront of the market, with huge market concentration in the U.S. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific region is expected to flourish as one of the most lucrative markets for fermented feed ingredient manufacturers. Rising urban population, high disposable income, and increased demand for healthy animal proteins nutritious food and beverage products with natural ingredients drive the growth of the fermented ingredients market. Regions such as South America and Africa are also expected to exhibit significant growth opportunities for fermentation-derived ingredients for animal feed due to the increased optimism in the economic conditions in these countries.



Competitive Landscape



Some of the most prominent players in the fermented feed ingredients market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Ajinomoto Inc., Bluestar Adisseo Company, Chr. Hansen, Cargill Inc., Novozymes A/S, Nutreco, Novus International, Lonza Group AG, and Kerry Group. The competitive landscape for the fermented feed ingredient market demonstrates an inclination toward companies adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions as well as business expansions. For instance, in August 2018, Balchem Inc. acquired Bioscreen Technologies to add Bioscreen's fermented animal nutrition product line to their business line.



The major established players in the market are also focusing on product launches and developments to introduce new technologies or developing further on the existing product portfolio. Key players operating in this market have ramped up their product launch activities over the recent years, in order to generate public awareness about their existing and new products and technologies and compete with the competitors' product portfolio. For instance, in July 2018 and August 2018, BASF SE launched two animal nutrition feed ingredients, carotenoid Lucantin NXT, and organic acid-based silage additive Lupro-cid NA to enhance feed quality for livestock.

This study has been designed to answer some of the most crucial questions about the fermented feed ingredients market:

What is the global fermented feed ingredients market size in terms of revenue from 2017 to 2023, and what is the expected growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2023?

What is the revenue generated for different fermented ingredients such as amino acids, vitamins and minerals, enzymes, probiotics and prebiotics, and organic acids?

What is the revenue generated by the different animal types such as poultry, ruminants, swine, and aquatic animals in the fermented feed ingredients market?

What is the market size and opportunities of fermented feed ingredients across different regions?

What is the revenue generated for fermented feed ingredients for different animal and ingredient types in different regions?

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for the global fermented feed ingredients market during the forecast period?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the market pertaining to global fermented feed ingredients?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global fermented feed ingredients market?

Which are the major stakeholders across the animal feed supply chain?

What kind of new strategies are currently being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the fermented feed ingredients market on the basis of analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

What is the regulatory landscape in different regions for fermented feed ingredients?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Consumption of Animal Proteins Globally

1.1.2 Growing Awareness of Animal Health

1.1.3 Cost-Effectiveness of Fermentation Technology

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Landscape

1.2.2 High Initial Set-Up Costs

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Fermentation-Based Methionine Production

1.3.2 Increasing Growth in the Asia-Pacific and African region



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.2 Business Expansions and Contracts

2.1.3 New Product Launches and Developments

2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

2.1.5 Others (Awards and Recognitions)

2.2 Market Share Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Attractiveness

3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat from Substitutes

3.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.2 Supply Chain Analysis

3.3 Emerging Trends in the Feed Ingredients Market

3.3.1 Advent of Inorganic Nano-Particles as Feed Ingredients

3.3.2 Probiotics: Alternative to Antibiotic Growth Promoters

3.4 Regulatory Landscape

3.4.1 North America

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia-Pacific

3.4.4 Rest-of-the-World

3.5 Consortiums and Associations



4 Global Fermented Feed Ingredient Market, (by Ingredient Type)

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Fermented Feed Ingredient Market

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Amino Acids

4.4 Vitamins and Minerals

4.5 Organic Acid

4.6 Probiotics and Prebiotics

4.7 Enzymes



5 Global Fermented Ingredient Market (by Form Type)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Dry Ingredient Form

5.3 Liquid Ingredient Form



6 Global Fermented Feed Ingredient Market, (by Animal Type)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Poultry

6.3 Swine

6.4 Ruminant

6.5 Aquatic

6.6 Others



7 Global Fermented Feed Ingredient Market (by Region)

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



8 Company Profiles

8.1 AB Vista

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Role of AB Vista in Fermented Feed Ingredient Market

8.1.3 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

8.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

8.4 Alltech

8.5 Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

8.6 Balchem Inc.

8.7 BASF SE

8.8 Bluestar Adisseo Company

8.9 Cargill Inc.

8.10 Chr. Hansen A/S

8.11 CJ Corp.

8.12 DowDuPont Inc.

8.13 Evonik Industries AG

8.14 Fermented Nutrition Corporation

8.15 Kemin Industries

8.16 Kent Nutrition Group

8.17 Kerry Group

8.18 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

8.19 Lonza Group AG

8.20 Lallemand Inc.

8.21 Novozymes A/S

8.22 Novus International

8.23 Nutreco

8.24 SweetPro Feeds

8.25 Vilofoss

8.26 Other Key Players in the Fermented Feed Industry



