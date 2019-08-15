Chemonics Welcomes New Board Member, Announces Transitions on its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ --

Washington, D.C., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Chemonics International welcomes Phyllis Caldwell as the newest member of its Board of Directors. Elected at the international development company’s quarterly board meeting on July 16, Ms. Caldwell joins this nine-member body in its mission to promote accountability, leadership, and innovation at Chemonics.



As the founder and current corporate director of Wroxton Civic Ventures, Ms. Caldwell offers advisory services in the areas of housing, community development, and capital access. She previously served as chief of the Homeownership Preservation Office at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, as president of the Washington Area Women’s Foundation, and as president of Community Development Banking for Bank of America.



“With more than two decades of experience in finance and banking, Phyllis has a strong record of achieving results and motivating teams in corporate, government, and non-profit settings. We’re excited for her to apply that experience at Chemonics, particularly through service on our Corporate Strategy and Audit and Risk committees,” said Chemonics President and CEO Susanna Mudge.



Caldwell also looks forward to helping Chemonics achieve results for its clients, partners, and beneficiaries.



“I’m especially excited to join Chemonics because I’m interested in global health, supply chain management, and gender issues. I look forward to working with such a dedicated team and global workforce on these issues and on Chemonics’ upcoming 2020 three-year strategy,” Ms. Caldwell said.



Ms. Caldwell joins eight current members of the board: Chairperson, President, and CEO Susanna Mudge; Vice-Chair Ronald J. Gilbert; Bisrat Aklilu; Eric J. Reading; James W. Butcher; Lizann Prosser; Stephen J. Nikrant; and William Keller.



During the board meeting, Ms. Mudge was elected to concurrently serve as chair of the board, replacing outgoing Chair and Board Member Ashraf Rizk, who worked with Chemonics for 38 years. Rizk joins four more long-term outgoing board members: Barbara C. Teele, Eijk Van Otterloo, Dr. Annika Sweetland, and Dr. Dov Zakheim.



Ms. Mudge expressed her gratitude to the outgoing board members, “all of whom were instrumental and worked tirelessly to oversee Chemonics’ corporate direction,” she said.

###

Founded in 1975, Chemonics is an international development consulting firm dedicated to helping people live healthier, more productive, and more independent lives. Its projects span more than 70 countries and all facets of international development, from health care to financial inclusion.

Jane Gotiangco Chemonics International media@chemonics.com



