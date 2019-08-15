Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Anticipated to Reach $70.28 Billion by 2029 - Advent of Emerging Commercial Applications Creates Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market: Focus on VLOS and BVLOS UAVs using Satellite Communications - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of value, the global UAV market with SATCOM capabilities accounted for $25.59 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2029.

The global UAV market has been segmented into three end user: military, commercial, and homeland security. The military segment acquired the largest share in 2018, owing to high prices of large UAVs used in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and combat targeting. However, the commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the market of UAVs to operate in BVLOS range for commercial applications is expected to start from 2021.



North America accounted for the highest share of the market in 2019 owing to the maximum number of UAV companies present in the region as well as high defense budget of the U.S. that proliferate the demand for military UAVs in the country. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing terror activities in the South Asian countries.



Some of the key players in the global UAV market are AeroVironment, Inc., Airbus S.A.S, BAE Systems, CybAero AB, Elbit Systems Ltd, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Parrot Drones S.A.S, Saab Group, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Textron, Thales Group, and The Boeing Company. Moreover, a number of startup companies have ventured into the market to provide UAV solutions for varied application areas including the commercial sector.



The following points provide a detailed description of the topics covered in the report:

This report identifies the global UAV market with SATCOM capabilities under different segments, such as range, class, end user, and region.

It examines the prime supply and demand-side factors that affect the growth of the market and the current and future trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges prevalent in the global UAV market with SATCOM capabilities.

The report also highlights the supply chain of the industry.

This report includes a detailed competitive analysis, which focuses on the key market developments and strategies followed by top players in the market.

The global UAV market with SATCOM capabilities has been analyzed in the study for major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

The study provides a detailed analysis of 15 key players in the global UAV market in the company profiles section, namely AeroVironment, Inc., Airbus S.A.S, BAE Systems, CybAero AB, Elbit Systems Ltd, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Parrot Drones S.A.S, Saab Group, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Textron, Thales Group, and The Boeing Company. This section covers company snapshots, key products and services, major developments, and individual SWOT analysis.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Overview

1.2 Market Drivers

1.2.1 Growing Usage of UAVs for Beyond Visual-Line-Of-Sight (BVLOS) Operations

1.2.2 Need for Transferring Large Amount of Data in Real Time

1.2.3 Need for Secured Satellite Communication Data Link for Military Applications

1.3 Market Challenges

1.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations for UAVs

1.3.2 Vulnerability of Satellite Communication Links From Cyber Attacks

1.4 Market Opportunities

1.4.1 Advent of Emerging Commercial Applications

1.5 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Share of Key Business Strategies

2.1.3 Product Launches and Developments

2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Evolution of UAV

3.2 Supply Chain Analysis

3.3 Emerging Trends in UAV Market

3.4 Future UAV Programs and Spending

3.5 Funding in Drone Startups

3.6 Global Drone Market: Regulatory Environment

3.6.1.1 Drone Regulations Around the World by Application

3.6.1.2 Upcoming Drone Regulations

3.7 Patent Analysis



4 Global UAV Market

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global UAV Market (by Class)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Small UAVs

5.2.1 Fixed Wing

5.2.2 Rotary Wing

5.3 Large UAVs

5.3.1 Strategic

5.3.2 Tactical

5.3.3 Special Purpose



6 Global UAV Market (by Range)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

6.2.1 Visual Line of Sight UAV Market (by Class)

6.3 Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS)

6.3.1 Beyond Visual Line of Sight UAV Market (by Class)



7 Global UAV Market (by End User)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Military

7.2.1 Global Military UAV Market (by Application)

7.2.1.1 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance

7.2.1.2 Combat Targeting

7.2.2 Global Military UAV Market (by Class)

7.2.3 Global Military UAV Market (by Range)

7.2.3.1 Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

7.2.3.2 Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS)

7.3 Homeland Security

7.3.1 Global Homeland Security UAV Market (by Application)

7.3.1.1 Border Security and Surveillance

7.3.1.2 Search and Rescue

7.3.1.3 Disaster Management

7.3.1.4 Police Investigation

7.3.1.5 Traffic Monitoring

7.3.2 Global Homeland Security UAV Market (by Class)

7.3.3 Global Homeland Security UAV Market (by Range)

7.3.3.1 Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

7.3.3.2 Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS)

7.4 Commercial

7.4.1 Global Commercial UAV Market (by Application)

7.4.1.1 Oil and Gas

7.4.1.2 Inspection

7.4.1.2.1 Rail Road Inspection

7.4.1.2.2 Powerline Inspection

7.4.1.2.3 Windmill Inspection

7.4.1.3 Agriculture

7.4.1.4 Transport

7.4.1.5 Mining

7.4.1.6 Others

7.4.2 Global Commercial UAV Market (by Class)

7.4.3 Global Commercial UAV Market (by Range)

7.4.3.1 Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

7.4.3.2 Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS)



8 Global UAV Market (by Region)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest-of-the-World



9 Company Profiles

9.1 AeroVironment, Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Role of AeroVironment, Inc. in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market

9.1.3 Overall Financials

9.1.4 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Airbus S.A.S

9.3 BAE Systems

9.4 CybAero AB

9.5 Elbit Systems Ltd.

9.6 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

9.7 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

9.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation

9.9 Northrop Grumman Corporation

9.10 Parrot Drones S.A.S

9.11 Saab AB

9.12 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd

9.13 Textron, Inc.

9.14 Thales Group

9.15 The Boeing Company

9.16 Other Key Players

9.16.1 Airobotics Ltd

9.16.2 Cubic Corporation

9.16.3 Gilat Satellite Networks

9.16.4 Skymount

9.16.5 TerraDrone Corporation

9.17 List of Emerging Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ag5z4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.