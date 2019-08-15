CDOR, GHDX, TYPE, and UBNK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Acquisitions

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Condor’s agreement to be acquired by NexPoint Hospitality Trust. Shareholders of Condor will receive $11.10 in cash for each share of Condor common stock owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-condor-hospitality-trust-inc .

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: GHDX ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Genomic Health’s agreement to be acquired by Exact Sciences Corporation (“Exact Sciences”). Shareholders of Genomic Health will receive $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in shares of Exact Sciences stock for each share of Genomic Health. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-genomic-health-inc .

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ GS: TYPE ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Monotype’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of HGGC, LLC. Shareholders of Monotype will receive $19.85 in cash for each share of Monotype. To learn more about this investigation and you rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-monotype-imaging-holdings-inc .

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: UBNK ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to UBNK’s agreement to be acquired by People’s United Financial, Inc. (“PBCT”). Shareholders of UBNK will receive 0.875 shares of PBCT for each share of UBNK common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-united-financial-bancorp-inc .

