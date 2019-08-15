Eddy Lora Joins InfoReach as Vice President of Sales

InfoReach has expanded the Sales Team with the Addition of Eddy Lora as Vice President of Sales

Chicago, Illinois, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Chicago, Illinois, August 8th, 2019 –Eddy Lora has joined the InfoReach Sales team as of July 1st, 2019. As the Vice President of Sales Eddy will be working to introduce his network to the InfoReach products that fit their needs. Eddy most recently served as Vice President of Sales at Raptor Trading. Prior to that he was a Sales Executive at SS&C for nearly 10 years. With the addition of Eddy InfoReach looks to expand market penetration and introduce more financial traders to InfoReach offerings.

“I am happy to join InfoReach and help in growing the business. I have never in my career seen a better product with superior features and functionalities.”

- InfoReach Sales Vice President Eddy Lora

As Vice President of Sales Eddy will leverage his 20 years of experience to support the growth efforts of InfoReach. Eddy is experienced with OMS, FIX, IOI, EMS, and Compliance technologies. As Vice President of Sales at Raptor Trading Systems, he helped to grow OMS sales in the US, the SMART IOI Product, and LATAM Connectivity to Mexico, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia.

“With his experience and profound understanding of broker dealers business and technology needs, Eddy Lora is an ideal addition to the InfoReach team. We look forward to introducing Eddy and his network to the strength and effectiveness of InfoReach’s EOMS solutions.”

- InfoReach CEO Allen Zaydlin

About InfoReach



InfoReach is an independent provider of multi-asset broker-neutral software solutions for electronic trading, including OMS and EMS platforms for global equities, futures, options, forex, and fixed income. The InfoReach team delivers high-performance technology with high-touch support. The buy-side and sell-side client systems are tailored to accommodate current and future needs. They are configurable to deliver unique adaptations without adding development time and costs. For more than 20 years, InfoReach has helped clients to improve their trade execution process and performance with efficient design and support of consolidated trading tools and global connectivity network.

InfoReach is a privately-held company headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.inforeachinc.com . For announcements and more information follow us on Twitter @InfoReach and check our blog .

Nick Halvorsen InfoReach nick.halvorsen@inforeachinc.com



