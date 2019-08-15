Global Human Identification Market Outlook to 2025 with Market Share Breakdown of Key Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Identification - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Human Identification market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 13.5%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Consumables, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Million by the year 2025, Consumables will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.6% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$112.1 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$118.6 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Consumables will reach a market size of US$99.3 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$237.4 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include:



Agilent Technologies Inc. (USA)

Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg)

GE Healthcare (USA)

Hamilton Company (USA)

Illumina Inc. (USA)

IntegenX Inc. (USA)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) (USA)

LGC Ltd. (United Kingdom)

NMS Labs Inc. (USA)

Promega Corporation (USA)

Qiagen N.V. (The Netherlands)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Human Identification Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

PCR (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Capillary Electrophoresis (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

NGS (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Microarray (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Consumables (Product & Services) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Instruments (Product & Services) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Software (Product & Services) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Human Identification Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

PCR (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Capillary Electrophoresis (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

NGS (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Microarray (Technology) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification (Technology) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Consumables (Product & Services) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Instruments (Product & Services) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Software (Product & Services) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Human Identification Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

PCR (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Capillary Electrophoresis (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

NGS (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Microarray (Technology) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification (Technology) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Consumables (Product & Services) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Instruments (Product & Services) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Software (Product & Services) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



