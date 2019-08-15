American Premium Water Corp (OTC:HIPH) Announces August 29th as Launch Date for its New Pet CBD Water

/EIN News/ -- PLAYA VISTA, CA, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (“the Company”) announces that its Lynks Pet CBD Water, a joint venture with LinkRes Pets (OTC:LRSV) will be launched on August 29th, 2019. The Company previously announced in July it would be launching on Singleseed.com. The Company is also in discussions with other pet retail outlets to distribute the product.



American Premium Water Corporation CEO Ryan Fishoff stated, “I’m happy to announce that the Company will be officially launching Lynks CBD Pet Water at the end of the month. This product will establish itself in the pet products sector. It is a very unique product that I believe will pick up traction real quick. There are very few pre-packaged waters designed for pets available in the marketplace, let alone infused with our proprietary Hydro Nano CBD technology. Beverages for pets has been an overlooked category in the pet space; I feel that Lynks Pet CBD will be not only create the market segment but also become the market leader. Sales of pet products infused with CBD have been growing exponentially in this industry; we are excited to be joining this growing category and look forward to generating additional revenues for the Company.”

The American Pet Products Association estimates that the US pet product industry will be worth over $75 billion in 2019. The Brightfield Group projects that CBD Pet Product Market will represent over $1.5 billion in sales of an estimated $23 billion CBD market by 2023. Pet owners are typically more affluent, as a research report by Research and Marketing estimates that over 55% of US households own a pet, and of that group, they are more likely to be in a higher income household than non-pet owners.

The Company has received a number of shareholder inquiries over the past few weeks. There are currently no plans in the foreseeable future for any changes to the outstanding share structure, including a reverse split. In addition, the reason there was a discrepancy in 2017 and 2018 sales figures was a change in revenue recognition requirements that affected how revenue was booked from the Gents acquisition in September 2017. This combined with the original structure of that transaction necessitated the change. The Company has since retained Weinberg & Co. to ensure that there are no more issues in this area.

LALPINA CBD water can now be purchase online at visiting https://www.singleseed.com/product/lalpina-cbd-water-6-pack/

The Company was recently given a short-term price target of $0.05-$0.06 by Ludlow Research. To read full report, risks, and disclosures, click here .

To Buy Vanexxe on Wal-Mart, click here

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands ( www.lalpinahydrocbd.com ), Gents ( www.gentsco.com ), Vanexxe ( www.vanexxe.com ) and plant + body essentials ( www.plantbodyessentials.com ).

American Premium Water strives in providing only the highest quality CBD sources for its products, with quality control being one of our first and foremost focuses. The Company aims for this standard not only for compliance reasons, but also to provide our customers the highest quality product possible.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation

