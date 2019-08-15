When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 14, 2019 FDA Publish Date: August 15, 2019 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Microbiological Contamination Company Name: Pfizer Inc Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description RELPAX® (eletriptan hydrobromide) 40 mg tablets

Company Announcement

Pfizer Inc. is voluntarily recalling RELPAX® (eletriptan hydrobromide) 40 mg tablets, lots AR5407 and CD4565, to the Patient level. Pfizer Inc. initiated this recall because these product lots may not meet Pfizer’s in-house microbiological specification for the potential presence of Genus Pseudomonas and Burkholderia.

Individuals who consume oral products contaminated with microorganisms are at risk of bacterial dissemination from the gut to the bloodstream potentially resulting in serious, life- threatening infections. In addition, there is risk of temporary gastrointestinal distress without serious infection. For the general population these risks are low; for certain vulnerable patient populations (such as patients with compromised immune systems, cystic fibrosis and chronic granulomatous disease) there may be the potential for serious adverse events including life- threatening infections. To date, Pfizer has not received any customer complaints or reports of adverse events related to this issue.

RELPAX®(eletriptan hydrobromide) is indicated for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.

RELPAX ® (eletriptan hydrobromide) 40 mg tablets are packaged in cartons as indicated below. The affected lots were distributed nationwide to wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, and healthcare providers in the United States and Puerto Rico from June 2019, to July 2019.