S’WELL ENTERS NEW CATEGORY WITH THE LAUNCH OF VACUUM-INSULATED FOOD CONTAINERS

THE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE BRAND CONTINUES ITS MISSION OF MINIMIZING SINGLE-USE PLASTIC CONSUMPTION

/EIN News/ -- New York City, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S’well, known for creating the original fashion hydration accessory, is proud to enter its next phase of bringing style, innovation and joy to sustainable living through the launch of vacuum-insulated food containers: S’well Eats and S’nack by S’well.

S’well Eats integrates signature S’well patterns with unique product design to provide versatile performance and convenience for consumers looking to eat on the go, while using less single-use plastic. Made with triple-layer insulation, the food-grade stainless steel, exterior bowl of S’well Eats keeps food hot or cold for longer periods of time. The microwavable and freezer-friendly interior prep bowl nests neatly inside for leak-proof travel and added versatility in use. From homemade soups to chilled salads, to decadent desserts and weekly food prep, S’well Eats lets you take your food wherever you go. The durable and top-rack, dishwasher-safe options come in five beautiful designs and colors, can be used separately or together, and are available in 21.5-ounce/16-ounce and 14-ounce/10-ounce sizes.

“When S’well launched in 2010, it was with a mission to rid the world of plastic bottles by developing a reusable bottle that worked harder and looked better than anything else on the market,” said Sarah Kauss, founder and CEO of S’well. “Our mission continues to expand with our foray into the food category, allowing us to offer consumers more ways to enjoy an active lifestyle, while helping minimize single-use plastic consumption.”

Additionally, S’well is extending the whimsy of S’ip by S’well hydration accessories with the introduction of S’nack by S’well – stylish, tote-able food containers for breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in-between. Available in a 24-ounce size with a fold-down handle and a 10-ounce size that nests neatly inside the larger container for easy storage, S’nack by S’well is made of vacuum-insulated, double-walled, food-grade stainless steel and comes in 11 different colors and designs.

“We know customers are looking for a reusable container that makes meal prep easier and eating on the go more enjoyable,” added Kauss. “S’well Eats and S’nack by S’well help fill these needs with added style and performance, helping individuals of all ages create healthy habits for themselves and the environment.”

S’well Eats ($40-$50) and S’nack by S’well ($19.99-$24.99) are available starting today on swellbottle.com and at select retailers. For more information, visit swellbottle.com or follow @swellbottle.

About S'well

Launched in 2010, S’well is a global manufacturer, wholesaler and online retailer of reusable, insulated products that fuse style and performance with purpose. S’well beverage and food containers are beautifully crafted and composed of BPA/BPS-free, food-grade, stainless steel. Most S’well beverage products keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12, while its S’well Eats food bowls offer extended temperature control and versatility. Additional product lines include S’ip by S’well and S’nack by S’well.

S’well is committed to helping create and sustain positive change, by minimizing single-use plastic consumption through programs like the Million Bottle Project and supporting communities in need with UNICEF and Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). S’well has been named to the Inc. 500 List of fastest-growing, privately-held companies (#99) and a #1 Fastest-Growing, Women-Led Company by The Women Presidents’ Organization, among other honors. S’well products are sold in 65 countries. Visit www.swellbottle.com to learn more.

Attachment

Lauren Flanagan lflanagan@swellbottle.com 646-518-8422

S'well Eats and S'nack by S'well S'well Eats and S'nack by S'well transform the on-the-go dining experience with our signature style and performance, and continue to provide alternatives to single-use plastic.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.