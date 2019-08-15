The World Market for Poultry Diagnostics, Forecast to 2025 - ELISA Displays the Potential to Grow at Over 10.2%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Diagnostics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Poultry Diagnostics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$287.9 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 9.5%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



ELISA, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$378.9 Million by the year 2025, ELISA will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.2% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$11 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$20.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, ELISA will reach a market size of US$20.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$79.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include:



Affinitech, Ltd. (USA)

Agrobiotek Internacional (Honduras)

Aquila Diagnostic Systems Inc. (Canada)

Biochek B.V. (The Netherlands)

Biogal, Galed Labs. Acs Ltd. (Israel)

Bioingentech Biotechnologies Inc. (Chile)

Bioneer Corporation (Korea)

Bionote, Inc. (Korea)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

Clementia Biotech (India)

DRG Instruments GmbH (Germany)

GD Animal Health (The Netherlands)

Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Idvet (France)

Life Bioscience Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Megacor Diagnostik GmbH (Austria)

Nisseiken Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Qiagen NV (The Netherlands)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Ubio Biotechnology Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Zoetis, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Poultry Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

ELISA (Test) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

PCR (Test) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Poultry Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

ELISA (Test) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

PCR (Test) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Poultry Diagnostics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

ELISA (Test) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

PCR (Test) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18f8lm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.