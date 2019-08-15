Energy Deputy Secretary Brouillette Visits Nuclear Innovation and National Security Sites in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – This week, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette traveled to Tennessee to tour the BWXT – Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc. Facility, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and meet with University of Tennessee President, Randy Boyd.

Brouillette was joined by Congressman Phil Roe and BWXT-Nuclear Fuel Services leadership on his tour of the downblending process facility and the fuel manufacturing facility at NFS. They had a productive discussion about the innovative technologies pioneered by BWXT and NFS that fuel our Nation’s naval reactors and defense industry. The Deputy Secretary emphasized the importance of the critical work being done at this facility.

On Wednesday, Brouillette traveled to Oak Ridge National Laboratory where he toured the Coated Particle Fuel Development Lab, Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility, Y-12 facility, and held an early career discussion with employees.

While in Tennessee, Deputy Secretary Brouillette also met with University of Tennessee President, Randy Boyd, to discuss the groundbreaking research and development occurring throughout the scientific and academic communities in Tennessee.

