Wonderfilm Updates Moviegovers on Latest Productions

John Travolta to Promote “The Fanatic” on NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Zombie Tidal Wave Premieres Saturday on SyFy Channel

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV: WNDR) (OTC: WDRFF), (“Wonderfilm” or the “Company”), a leading entertainment company with offices in Beverly Hills, United States and Vancouver, Canada, announced John Travolta will be promoting the latest Wonderfilm production “The Fanatic” through multiple media channels over the coming weeks. Mr. Travolta will be on NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Thursday night and Boston’s Comic Con on Sunday.

In the new film The Fanatic, Travolta stars as “Moose”, a rabid fan who is obsessed with his favorite action star Hunter Dunbar (Devon Sawa). Moose simply wants Hunter’s autograph and after getting his address from a well-connected paparazzi, Moose later is confronted by Hunter at his residence and told he’s not ever wanted to be seen in his neighborhood again. Instead of heeding the warning, Moose’s obsession only grows stronger, setting off a chain of events that leave Sawa’s character in an increasing amount of peril. Does Travolta ever get the autograph? Moviegoers will have to tune in to find out.

The film was directed by Fred Durst, and also stars Ana Golja, Jacob Grodnik, James Paxton and Luis Da Silva Jr. The Fanatic will open in theaters Aug. 30th, followed by a later TBD release on multiple streaming platforms. Trailer can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=go6AW7sPW84&t=49s

“According to BoxOfficeMojo.com and their inflation adjusted ticket prices, movies John Travolta has starred in, over his elaborate career, have grossed nearly $5 billion and $108 million average per film at the box office,” stated Kirk Shaw, CEO of Wonderfilm. “Our great team at Wonderfilm is excited for this upcoming release and is a wonderful example of our low risk financing business model, where we take and deliver a quality affordable film with an A-list celebrity like Travolta.”

Zombie Tidal Wave (ZTW), produced by Ian Ziering himself, along with Wonderfilm, will headline SYFY Channel’s "Off the Deep End Weekend," Saturday August 17th, 2019 at 9PM EST. Programming will be filled with fan favorite SYFY original shark movies, including a complete encore airing of all six Sharknado movies. Zombie Tidal Wave will fill the Sharknado void, as the popular yearly movie series came to a close last year. ZTW was directed by long-time Sharknado director Anthony C. Ferrante, with hopes the intellectual property will become a yearly tradition on the cable network similar to Sharknado’s successful run.

Ziering, the BH90210 star, plays Hunter Shaw, a fisherman who is forced to be a small town's savior when a zombie-slinging tidal wave causes maritime mayhem. Ziering and others have promoted the new feature heavily over the past month through media outlets and Comic-Cons, creating plenty of buzz on social media in anticipation of Saturday’s movie premiere. Trailer can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oaf63JYTGrY



About Wonderfilm Media



Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange) entertainment company with offices in Beverly Hills, Vancouver, Canada and Seoul, South Korea. Wonderfilm’s main business is the production of high-quality feature films and episodic television that offer international appeal through the Company’s guiding philosophy of bringing new financing solutions to an entertainment industry increasingly looking for funding and co-production alternatives. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions is held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm’s length to the Company to facilitate for the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business.



