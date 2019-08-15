US Audiences to Discover Australian Wines That Are “Far From Ordinary” This September

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The largest promotion of Australian wine in the USA will launch in September 2019, showcasing outstanding wines to trade, media and consumers across the country. Over 100 Australian wineries will travel across the country for a multifaceted program of activities, further driving the demand for Australian wine.



The Far From Ordinary campaign will kick off in New York City on September 17, 2019 with the Australian Women in Wine Awards and a three-night multisensory consumer activation , where consumers will be immersed in Australia’s spectacular beauty through sight, smell, and taste as they enjoy over 30 thrilling wines (September 17-19).

The Far From Ordinary trade roadshow will commence in New York (September 19) then visit Chicago (September 23), Miami (September 25), Dallas (September 27), Los Angeles (October 1) and San Francisco (October 3) – bringing trade tastings, educational seminars and networking opportunities to each city.

Wine Australia Chief Executive Officer Andreas Clark said, "This campaign is more than a year in the making and our largest-ever undertaking in terms of scale and complexity."

"From retail promotions and distributor support to the Australian Women in Wine Awards and the six-city roadshow, the campaign is big, bold and designed to engage USA trade, media and consumers in Australia’s dynamic wine scene."

"We’ll be driving awareness of Australia’s fine wine across social and digital media channels and through media partnerships, and all activities will be underpinned by the Australian Wine Made Our Way brand, celebrating the authenticity and diversity of the Australian wine scene."

"While Australian wine exports to the USA grew 2 percent to $432 million in the year ended June 2019, much work remains to increase our market share in the world’s biggest wine market."

"We look forward to bringing the Australian wine landscape to the heart of the USA and showing people why Australian wine is among the best in the world."

The campaign will run from September through to October and will include:

New York: Australian Women in Wine Awards – September 17

New York: multisensory consumer activation – September 17–19

New York: New to Market showcase – September 18

New York: trade tasting – September 19

Chicago: trade tasting – September 23

Miami: trade tasting – September 25

Dallas: trade tasting – September 27

Los Angeles: trade tasting – October 1

San Francisco: trade tasting – October 3, and

Lake Tahoe: Australia Decanted – October 6–10

For more information visit: www.wineaustralia.com/whats-happening/events/aussie-wine-month-2019

About Wine Australia

Wine Australia supports a competitive wine sector by investing in research, development and extension (RD&E), growing domestic and international markets, protecting the reputation of Australian wine and administering the Export and Regional Wine Support Package. Wine Australia is an Australian Commonwealth Government statutory authority, established under the Wine Australia Act 2013, and funded by grape growers and winemakers through levies and user-pays charges and the Australian Government, which provides matching funding for RD&E investments.

