CAVU Resources, Inc. is Pleased to Announce the Official SoKu Beta Launch Registration Portal (www.chatconnectchill.com) and Selection of Eugene, Oregon for the Official SoKu Launch, October 5

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources, Inc. (OTC Markets: CAVR) is pleased to announce the official launch of the SoKu™ Beta Registration Portal ( www.chatconnectchill.com ). Developed by kushAMERICA, SoKu is the first iOS and Android gamified chat and social networking app for the Kush enthusiast.



The registration portal , “OPEN TODAY” at 5 PM (EST) , is for those interested in being part of the SoKu Beta Launch in and around Eugene, Oregon. Once registered, Beta users will be informed about the process and expectations for Beta. Additionally, testers will receive “Beta Exclusive” SoKu Swag.

The SoKu Oregon Launch Event is scheduled for October 5, 2019 at the Steam Lounge located at 165 West 11th avenue in Eugene, Oregon. The event will include a live DJ, special celebrity guest appearances, and brand ambassadors.

“I am extremely excited to see kushAmerica launch their SoKu app in the home of my Oregon Ducks.” – Ed Dickson, Seattle Seahawks

Since kushAMERICA was acquired four months ago, we could not be happier. We are ahead of our development schedule with exciting partnerships and potential acquisitions on the horizon. We wish to thank our shareholders for their steady support and continuing vision. More to come very soon . . .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable US securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable and the state of the capital markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

CAVU

Robert.COO@kushamerica.com

Robert Demes COO

(518) 694-2766

www.cavuresource.com

www.kushAmerica.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.