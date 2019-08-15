There were 582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,826 in the last 365 days.

Dominican Republic : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Dominican Republic

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

August 15, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The Dominican economy has enjoyed strong growth since 2014 (6.6 percent, the highest in the Western Hemisphere), supported by stable macroeconomic and financial policies, and a favorable external environment. Growth has generally been above potential, but inflation remains muted and the external position is in line with fundamentals. The strong economic and policy performance has strengthened resilience to downside risks, but vulnerabilities remain. The fiscal position is under moderate sustainability and affordability pressures; key structural bottlenecks have not been addressed; and social outcomes can be further strengthened. Upcoming elections in 2020 are likely to dominate the near-term policy landscape.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/273

English

Publication Date:

August 15, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513511108/1934-7685

Stock No:

1DOMEA2019001

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

82

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


