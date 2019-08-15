Global Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Market Set to Register a CAGR of 3.5% Over 2019-2025 - Analysis by Drug Class, Clinical Indication, End-user, and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urinary Tract Infection Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global urinary tract infection market to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global urinary tract infection market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on urinary tract infection market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on urinary tract infection market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the urinary tract infection market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global urinary tract infection market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rising prevalence of urinary tract infection (UTI) globally

Rising hospital borne infections and growing geriatric population

2) Restraints

Unmet clinical requirements, and increasing market fragmentation can hamper the growth of the market

3) Opportunities

Rising awareness about women health provides better opportunities to the market

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the urinary tract infection market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the urinary tract infection market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the urinary tract infection market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Urinary Tract Infection Market Highlights

2.2. Urinary Tract Infection Market Projection

2.3. Urinary Tract Infection Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Urinary Tract Infection Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Drug Class

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Clinical Indications

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Urinary Tract Infection Market



4. Global Urinary Tract Infection Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Urinary Tract Infection Market by Drug Class

5.1. Quinolones

5.2. Aminoglycosides

5.3. -lactam

5.4. Azoles

5.5. Other Drug Class



6. Global Urinary Tract Infection Market by Clinical Indications

6.1. Cystitis

6.2. Urethritis

6.3. Pyelonephritis

6.4. Other Clinical Indications



7. Global Urinary Tract Infection Market by End User

7.1. Hospitals

7.2. Self-administered

7.3. Other End Users



8. Global Urinary Tract Infection Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Urinary Tract Infection Market by Drug Class

8.1.2. North America Urinary Tract Infection Market by Clinical Indications

8.1.3. North America Urinary Tract Infection Market by End-user

8.1.4. North America Urinary Tract Infection Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Urinary Tract Infection Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Merck & Co. Inc.

9.2.2. Bayer AG

9.2.3. Johnson & Johnson

9.2.4. Novartis AG

9.2.5. Allergan plc

9.2.6. AstraZeneca plc

9.2.7. Mylan N.V.

9.2.8. Novo Nordisk A/S

9.2.9. Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

9.2.10. Other Companies



