DZS is the Largest U.S.-Based Provider for PON Shipments and Offers the Widest Selection of FTTx Access Solutions

DZS Delivers AnyServiceAnyPON (@ASAP™), Including for New 10G Services

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. or “DZS” or “the Company” (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in fiber access transformation for enterprise and service provider networks, announced that it was recognized by Broadbandtrends as the leading US-based provider of PON technology by revenue and by shipments, according to the latest Global Market Share Report for GPON and 10GPON . On a rolling four-quarter basis through Q1 2019, DZS has shipped cumulatively more GPON ports, inclusive of 10G PON, than its US-based technology peers. DZS’s scale is further recognized with a 4.1 percent market share of global GPON revenue, which is higher than the combined market shares of other U.S.-based providers.



DZS’s @ASAP ™ portfolio of solutions, consisting of leading access systems that address all fiber network configurations – inclusive of GPON, EPON, XGS-PON, NG-PON2, and 10EPON, enables communication service providers (CSPs) to select the right fiber deployment topology for their environments, delivered at bandwidth intensive speeds of 10G and above. With modular and scalable systems, DZS’ @ASAP™ portfolio of solutions future-proofs the CSPs’ network investments by offering advanced 10G services and drives further economic value by providing freedom of choice without vendor lock-in.

“We are pleased to be recognized as one of the global market leaders in FTTx. We see significant customer and market validation for our “Freedom of Choice” product strategy, which enables OLT and ONT interoperability. Our mission is to break up legacy vendor lock-in tactics by offering interoperable FTTx systems at reduced capital expense. This approach enables CSPs to build the best-in-class FTTx networks based on a multivendor approach,” said Philip Yim, Chief Operating Officer at DZS.

We are pleased to announce that at the DZS upcoming user groups in Pittsburgh and Amsterdam, we will be showcasing DZS’ @ASAP ™ portfolio of solutions.

Please select your region and register for attendance at following User Group Events to explore the DZS @ASAP 10G, Mobile 5G and FiberLAN™ Solutions:

Date: September 23-25th, 2019 Americas User Group, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

Date: October 15-17, 2019 EMEA Broadband World Forum, Amsterdam, Netherlands

About DZS

DZS is a global leader in network access solutions for service provider and enterprise networks. The company provides a wide array of reliable, value-add networking technologies—including broadband access, mobile backhaul, Ethernet switching, Passive Optical LAN, and software-defined networks—to a diverse customer base that includes more than 1,000 of the world’s most innovative network operators. DASAN Zhone Solutions is headquartered in Oakland, California, USA, with operations in more than 20 countries worldwide.

