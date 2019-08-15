Spin Games Expands Support of Atlantic City’s Resorts Casino’s i-Gaming Site With New NBA Last 90 Title in Conjunction With Highlight Games Limited

Game will Provide Resorts’ Online Players with an Exciting Virtual Sports Betting Game That Uses Historic NBA Game Footage to Produce Millions of Possible Game Outcomes

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spin Games LLC (“Spin Games” or “Spin”), a North American leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, it will deepen its support of Atlantic City’s Resorts Casino’s online gaming website with NBA Last 90. A new virtual sports betting game, NBA Last 90 gives players the ability to wager on various outcomes, including which team will win, who will score on the first possession and the total number of points scored by both teams, during the last 90 seconds of a simulated matchup between two NBA teams. A vast archive of NBA highlights and footage will be randomly pulled from any matchup over recent seasons between the two teams, producing millions of possible outcomes. Created by Highlight Games Limited, a UK-based provider of innovative, sports focused gaming experiences, in partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), NBA Last 90 offers players a unique and compelling virtual sports gaming experience.



Kent Young, Spin Games’ Chief Executive Officer and founder commented: “We are pleased to offer Resorts Casino’s online players access to NBA Last 90, an innovative virtual sports betting game just released by our partner Highlight Games. By pulling clips from an extensive real game historical footage library, NBA Last 90 will allow players to make a variety of wagers on the game’s outcome. We look forward to its launch during the upcoming NBA season."





ABOUT SPIN GAMES

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, Spin Games specializes in designing and developing world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated B2B social and real money gaming markets. Produced in HTML5 format and compatible across desktop and multiple mobile applications, the Spin content portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features.

Founded in Reno, Nevada in 2012, Spin Games has content and RGS licensing agreements with numerous top-tier gaming content providers including Konami Gaming, Everi, Incredible Technologies, Grand Vision Gaming and EIBIC. Additional information about Spin Games is available online at www.spingames.net .

ABOUT HIGHLIGHT GAMES LIMITED

Highlight Games is a specialist games supplier founded in 2014 and managed by CEO Tim Green, Director Stewart Whittle, Director Nick Gardiner and General Counsel Steven Holmes. Specializing in creating innovative, sports focused betting experiences, the Company’s flagship SOCCERBET™ product features highly optimized game design based on decades of archived live action football and can be tailored to suit the sportsbook or virtuals offering of operators around the globe across retail, online and mobile. See www.highlight-games.com for further information.





FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Kunal Mishra, President & CFO

kunal.mishra@spingames.net

+1.775.420.3550

Elinor Fewster

elinor@highlight-games.com

+44 7957586674



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.