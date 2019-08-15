TELUS launches Home Assistant, giving TELUS Optik TV customers hands-free voice control

Leveraging the Google Assistant, TELUS customers can pause, search, change channels, control volume and more with hands-free voice commands

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS took a big step forward in its unwavering commitment to put customers first, this time by launching TELUS Home Assistant, a platform that gives Optik TV customers the freedom to control their entertainment experience hands-free using voice commands, at no extra cost.

Optik TV customers with a Google Assistant-enabled speaker or Smart Display simply pair to TELUS Home Assistant to allow voice commands to change the channel, launch Netflix and other apps, search for their favourite shows, pause or simply turn off their digital box. Those without a Google Home device can enjoy the same hands-free voice control ability through the free Google Assistant app for smartphones.

“TELUS is constantly innovating to put our customers first and integrating Optik TV with the Google Assistant not only helps to streamline the entertainment experience, but makes it more immersive and interactive,” said Blair Miller, Vice President of Consumer Products & Content, TELUS. “As voice assistant technologies have become more commonplace in Canadians’ homes, it was a natural fit to integrate control over the largest screen in the house. We are proud to offer our customers hands-free control of their TV experience and look forward to evolving TELUS Home Assistant’s capabilities in the near future.”

Beyond controlling Optik TV, TELUS Home Assistant allows customers to manage their mobile and home accounts using simple voice commands to keep track of their bill, data usage or add a travel pack to their TELUS account, all by saying “Talk to TELUS” to their smart home assistant device.

Full details, instructions on how to pair TELUS Home Assistant with the Google Assistant and a full list of compatible actions are available at telus.com/homeassistant.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.6 billion in annual revenue and 14.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.





